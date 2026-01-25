Watch out, Arne Slot! Liverpool make 'first call' to Xabi Alonso over head coach job as timeline set for Dutchman's departure

Liverpool have “assured” Slot that he will “finish the current season”, with there no plans on their part to follow the lead of domestic rivals Chelsea and Manchester United when it comes to making mid-season changes - with Enzo Maresca and Ruben Amorim being relieved of their duties at Stamford Bridge and Old Trafford respectively.

The Reds are trying to “anticipate what might happen and find out if they can count on Xabi”. Discussions with his entourage are said to have been “positive”, which has brought “some relief to Liverpool”. He will be ready to answer an SOS call if one is sounded.

Slot, though, has been laughing off the supposed threat that Alonso poses to his job. He said ahead of a Champions League win over Marseille when asked if he had been in touch with the Spaniard: “Yes he called me and said: 'What do you think about the team because I am going to take over in six months, can you tell me a little bit more?’ Or maybe earlier. Maybe he takes over tomorrow! No, no, no. This is one of the weirdest questions I ever got. What is there it say? I am working here for a little bit more than one and a half years and I really like my work over here. We won the league last season, struggled more in the league this season. That is also obvious, so yes what is there left to say?”

Reds captain Virgil van Dijk has said of rumours that refuse to go away: “That (question) was disrespectful. Criticism is justified if you look at what we are doing in the season, especially based on last season. It's been a difficult part of the season for us players and the manager as well but he has handled it well.”