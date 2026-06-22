GOAL
Argentina player ratings vs Austria: The GOAT! Lionel Messi makes amends for pitiful penalty miss by smashing World Cup goals record - but Lautaro Martinez and Julian Alvarez need to start scoring
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Goalkeeper & Defence
Emiliano Martinez (6/10):
Made one decent save from a well-struck Marcel Sabitzer free-kick but was untroubled for the most part.
Nahuel Molina (6/10):
As usual, a decent outlet down the right-hand side for Argentina but Scaloni will have appreciated his defensive work above all else.
Cristian Romero (6/10):
The Spurs man was having a very solid game at the back before being belatedly forced off with a knock he picked up after being caught late at the start of the second half.
Lisandro Martinez (7/10):
The Manchester United man didn't really put a foot wrong at the back, as Argentina dealt quite comfortably with the threat posed by Michael Gregoritsch and his fellow forwards.
Facundo Medina (7/10):
A fine performance from the left-back, who defended ferociously while at the same time popping up with the assist for the game's winning goal. Wisely subbed late on as he was on a booking.
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Midfield
Rodrigo De Paul (7/10):
Messi's 'bodyguard' once again put in a serious shift covering for his body on the right-hand side of the pitch.
Alexis Mac Allister (7/10):
Stationed at the base of the Argentine midfield, Mac Allister did a good job protecting his back four and moving the ball forward, even if he did make a couple of rash challenges.
Enzo Fernandez (6/10):
The wantaway Chelsea ace was given more freedom to attack than his fellow midfielders and it was Enzo's pass that led to the penalty. Didn't make the most of a couple of decent attacking positions later in the game but his work-rate was fantastic.
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Attack
Lionel Messi (7/10):
Deserved to miss his penalty after a ridiculously slow and staggered run-up but unsurprisingly made no mistake from Medina's cut-back and then claimed a deserve double in the dying seconds.
Lautaro Martinez (6/10):
Full of running and no end of aggression, while the Inter captain also won the penalty with a well-timed run through the middle of the Austrian defence. Never got another clear sight of goal, though, and that has to be a concern for Scaloni, in light of how badly Martinez struggled for goals in Qatar.
Thiago Almada (7/10):
Almada's dummy for Messi's goal was genius but the best thing about the Atletico Madrid man is that he works so hard for his side. Once again ran himself into the ground before being replaced.
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Subs & Manager
Nicolas Otamendi (6/10):
The veteran slotted into the centre of defence in place of the injured Romero and unsurprisingly didn't let his side down.
Julian Alvarez (5/10):
Despite nursing an ankle injury, took over up top from Lautaro midway through the second half and missed a great chance to kill the game late on before Messi finished the job. Argentina really need the Atletico Madrid ace fit and on form as soon as possible to lighten the load on Messi.
Nicolas Gonzalez (6/10):
Part of a double-substitution with Alvarez and went agonisingly close to scoring with a glancing header from a Messi corner.
Nico Tagliafico (N/A):
Only came on in the closing stages for Medina.
Leandro Paredes (5/10):
Brought in for De Paul for the final eight minutes but still managed to pick up a booking for a poor challenge.
Lionel Scaloni (7/10):
By no means a vintage a display from Scaloni's side - but they didn't need to be at their best, because they had Messi. The one worry, of course, is that Argentina remain incredibly reliant on their 38-year-old captain.