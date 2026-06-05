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'Cristiano Ronaldo said I should be careful' - Antony reveals intriguing advice from ex-Man Utd team-mate and reveals how Erik ten Hag convinced him to make ill-fated Old Trafford switch
Antony reflects on his Man Utd experience
Antony has shared fresh details about his time at United, including the influence of Ronaldo and Ten Hag on his career. Speaking on the Podpahpodcast, the Brazilian looked back on his move from Ajax to Old Trafford and the difficulties he encountered in England. The winger revealed that Ten Hag was instrumental in persuading him to join United in 2022. Having previously worked together successfully at Ajax, the Dutch coach remained in regular contact and convinced Antony to follow him to the Premier League.
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Ronaldo's guidance and Ten Hag's persistence
Antony spoke warmly about Ronaldo and the support he received from the Portuguese star during their time together at United.
"Cristiano Ronaldo is an incredible person, very funny and polite," he admitted. "He told me that the day I stop feeling butterflies in my stomach, I should be careful. Before my debut against Arsenal, he reassured me by telling me to take my first touches calmly and that I already knew how to do the rest."
The Brazilian also explained why he chose to join the Red Devils, saying: "I went to Manchester United because of Erik ten Hag, who kept sending me messages saying he wanted me there."
Pressure, adaptation and a fresh start
Antony's provide further insight into the challenges he faced after arriving in England for a high-profile transfer. While he made an immediate impact, expectations surrounding his fee and performances quickly intensified. The winger admitted that the criticism affected his confidence and contributed to his decision to continue his career in Spain, where last season he scored 14 goals and ten assists in 46 appearances for Betis in all competitions.
"The press in England is a bit 'heavy'; there were times when I even doubted myself, but my family reminded me that one bad moment doesn't define my story," he explained. "So I needed to go to Spain to rediscover myself and be happy. In the Premier League, the intensity is extreme in both attack and defense, but in Spain there's more space for one-on-one situations."
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Rebuilding momentum
The Brazilian will now aim to maintain his progress and establish himself consistently as he looks to move on from a difficult spell at Old Trafford - especially after he successfully helped Los Verdiblancos return to the Champions League after 20 years.