Antonio Conte set to leave Napoli as he eyes second Italy national team stint

A structural vacancy in Naples has ignited an intense race for a replacement, with Maurizio Sarri and Massimiliano Allegri emerging as the primary contenders. While Allegri’s position at AC Milan is heavily compromised due to clashes with senior advisor Zlatan Ibrahimovic and CEO Giorgio Furlani, Sarri is also reportedly at odds with Lazio president Claudio Lotito.

Speaking in his post-match press conference (via La Lazio Siamo Noi) regarding his future after a painful Roma derby defeat, Sarri said: "Let’s play the last match first. At the moment they haven’t told me anything regarding future plans. I didn’t like this season’s situation, I wasn’t listened to at all and I’m not very happy, maybe the club isn’t happy either. Let’s finish the league campaign and see if they have something to tell me."