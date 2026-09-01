'You deserved this story' - Antonela Roccuzzo pays emotional tribute to Lionel Messi as Argentina icon announces international retirement

Messi has officially announced his retirement from international football. The legendary 39-year-old forward confirmed his decision on Monday via an Instagram post, sharing an image of a handwritten notebook entry in Spanish to communicate the news. The announcement comes after a monumental international career that spanned two decades.

Most recently, he captained Argentina to the 2026 World Cup final, where his side ultimately fell to a defeat against Spain. His departure marks the definitive end of a historic chapter for the national team. Messi steps away as his country's all-time leading goalscorer and most capped player, leaving behind a legacy that will be incredibly difficult to surpass.