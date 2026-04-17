'I'll have to give it my all!' - Emotional Antoine Griezmann claims he has 'forgotten about fatigue' ahead of last Copa del Rey final with Atletico Madrid against former club Real Sociedad

The 35-year-old forward is currently navigating the final six weeks of his time at the Metropolitano, but the schedule remains packed with high-stakes fixtures. With a Copa del Rey trophy on the line and a Champions League semi-final on the horizon, Griezmann is determined to leave the Spanish capital on a historic high.

“I’m really excited, eager, and happy. I don’t know, I’m just so happy to be playing in a final. I feel ready to face a tough match where I’ll have to give it my all on the pitch,” Griezmann told reporters. The veteran star also noted that the thrill of Atleti’s recent success has provided a mental boost: “Making it to the [Champions League] semi-finals makes you forget all the effort and the fatigue. I see people very confident, happy, and eager to train and compete tomorrow.”