Anthony Gordon is a Barcelona player! La Liga champions confirm €80m transfer after beating Bayern to Newcastle winger

Just a few days ago, Gordon appeared to be heading to Munich to reunite with England captain Harry Kane. While the Bundesliga champions were reluctant to meet Newcastle's asking price, there remained optimism that a deal could be worked out with Gordon reportedly eager to make the move.

“We agree that we will sign an attacking player if he is affordable,” Bayern sporting director Max Eberl said before the DFB-Pokal final win against Stuttgart last week. “We had a very good discussion and hope that we can make progress.”

However, Barca sporting director Deco's trip to England for talks proved crucial, with Mundo Deportivo reporting that the presence of Lamine Yamal and Hansi Flick helped turn Gordon's head.