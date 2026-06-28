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Ange Postecoglou’s next job? Ex-Tottenham & Nottingham Forest coach in the frame to succeed Steve Clarke as Scotland seek new boss after early World Cup exit
Postecoglou emerges as shock contender
In the wake of Clarke's resignation, former Celtic, Tottenham, and Nottingham Forest manager Postecoglou has emerged as a high-profile candidate to take the reins. Per talkSPORT bet, the Australian, who has most recently been working in a high-level analytical capacity as a UEFA Technical Observer, is the frontrunner to be appointed Scotland's next manager.
While Postecoglou is in the frame, he faces stiff competition for the vacancy. Everton boss David Moyes is also heavily linked with the post, alongside Steven Naismith and former Rangers midfielder Barry Ferguson. The Scottish FA is reportedly keeping its options open and will not rush into an appointment before the Nations League begins in September.
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End of the road for Clarke
Clarke’s departure comes after a 3-0 defeat to Brazil ended Scotland’s World Cup dream. Despite finishing third in Group C with three points, results elsewhere confirmed their elimination.
In an emotional farewell, Clarke thanked his squad for the journey they have shared since 2019. “The most emotional part of this goodbye is for my players, without whom we wouldn’t have had any of the memories that we’ve accumulated from 2019 until now,” Clarke said. “They deserve all the praise and adulation that they receive and it was truly an honour to be called their Gaffer. Thanks for having me and good luck to my successor.”
A legacy of progress
Despite the early exit, Scottish FA chief executive Ian Maxwell was quick to point out the progress made under the outgoing manager. He noted that Clarke took Scotland from being a pot four team to World Cup qualifiers, ending a 23-year absence from major tournaments by reaching Euro 2020 and subsequently Euro 2024.
“While we are all disappointed to have exited the World Cup at the group stage, we must not lose sight of the undeniable progress made during Steve’s seven years in charge,” Maxwell said. “From starting as a pot four team in 2019 to topping our World Cup qualifying group, he has more than delivered on the remit to take Scotland back to a major tournament.”
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What lies ahead for the Tartan Army?
Clarke departs with 38 wins from 81 matches, a record-breaking contribution that has restored pride in the national shirt. The focus now turns to whether the SFA will opt for a continuation of the current style or a tactical shift, potentially under a manager like Postecoglou who is known for his aggressive, attacking philosophy.
The next manager will inherit a squad that has grown accustomed to competing at the highest level, though they will be tasked with improving Scotland’s tournament record. Despite the progress under Clarke, the recent victory over Haiti remained the only win the nation recorded across three major finals appearances during his tenure.