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'We didn't care about football' - Andy Robertson opens up on the 'horrendous' impact of Diogo Jota's tragic death on Liverpool squad
A club in mourning
Liverpool were plunged into grief following the sudden loss of Jota in 2025, a tragedy that struck just after the club had been crowned Premier League champions the season prior. The devastating news sent shockwaves through the squad, severely disrupting preparations for their title defence. Arne Slot, the head coach at the time, essentially cancelled standard pre-season training, allowing grieving players to opt out of sessions entirely.
This profound emotional toll ultimately derailed Liverpool's on-pitch fortunes as they attempted to retain their crown. The squad lost their competitive edge, resulting in a steep drop from champions to a disappointing fifth-place finish. Consequently, Slot was dismissed from his role during the subsequent summer transfer window.
High-profile new arrivals were also caught in the fallout. Summer signings like Alexander Isak and Florian Wirtz walked into a fractured, heartbroken dressing room. The fresh recruits struggled to acclimatise for months as the existing squad battled to process their profound loss.
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Robertson shares dressing room reality
Speaking on The Overlap, Robertson painted a bleak picture of the Anfield atmosphere during that period. "It's difficult to describe or talk about. What we went through was horrendous," the Scotland international explained. He noted that integrating fresh talent became nearly impossible, stating: "The new signings, they're coming into a club that was heartbroken. I felt so sorry for these guys because they'd signed for big money, and it took them months to settle in."
The sheer weight of the tragedy meant professional obligations were cast aside. Robertson admitted the squad lost their competitive drive completely. "That was the truth of it, we didn't care about football because we'd just lost one of our best mates in the changing room," he revealed. "When I look back on it now, I think we lost that determination a little bit because at times we were maybe thinking 'what's the point?' Look at what Jota's family is going through, I mean look at his kids..."
Processing the loss of a friend
For the Liverpool squad, Jota was far more than just a colleague. The timeline of his passing made the reality even harder to comprehend for those closest to him. "The week before he died, I was at his wedding," Robertson shared. "That's one of the most difficult things you'll ever go through, seeing him on the happiest day of his life and then the next week, you're seeing his family torn apart."
The club leaned heavily on internal support systems to navigate the crisis. Club psychologists facilitated small group discussions over coffee, while Slot's compassionate leadership provided much-needed breathing room. "We managed to get through it together, we just said that we'll always remember him," Robertson concluded. "But we had to play football at the end of the day. We didn't have a choice in that. We tried to do it as best we could and perhaps that's why last season was so tough."
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Moving forward on separate paths
Robertson has since departed Merseyside for Tottenham Hotspur, but his new chapter in north London has begun in difficult fashion. Spurs have endured a miserable start to the new campaign, scraping together just two points from their opening five fixtures as they search for form.
Meanwhile, a rebuilt Liverpool side are attempting to forge a new path. The Reds have put their previous struggles behind them, embarking on an unbeaten start to the current Premier League season as they sit comfortably in sixth place and look to climb the table.
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