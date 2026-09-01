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Barcelona star Andreas Christensen hits massive milestone after thumping Rayo Vallecano win
Christensen reaches century of Barcelona appearances
Christensen marked a significant career milestone by making his 100th appearance for Barcelona during a 5-2 victory against Rayo Vallecano. The 30-year-old Danish defender completed the full match before receiving a commemorative shirt from his team-mates at full-time to mark his centenary. The occasion held special emotional significance for Christensen, who celebrated the achievement with his son watching on from the stands.
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Danish defender reflects on emotional journey
He admitted that reaching 100 games meant a great deal to both himself and his family after working through difficult moments in Catalonia. Speaking after the final whistle, Christensen expressed his gratitude for reaching the milestone.
"I am very happy. This means a lot to me," Christensen revealed, as quoted by Mundo Deportivo. "Reaching this moment took time, but it holds great meaning for me and my family.
"We felt welcome from the first day, we love being here and look forward with excitement to what is to come. At this moment, this means a lot to us and we are very happy.
"I started the first two seasons very well, but injuries affected the following two. For me, it was about finding the fun in the game again, enjoying matches and taking each game individually."
Christensen targets Champions League silverware
Looking ahead, the Danish international voiced strong confidence regarding Barcelona's ability to win the Champions League, saying: "We are capable of achieving it. We have proven it in the last two seasons.
"I’ve experienced it from both perspectives - both off the pitch and while playing - and I sense that the atmosphere within and around the team reflects a shared conviction that we have the level required to win everything. That is our goal this season: to take each match and each trophy one step at a time"
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Defender sets sights on Valencia clash
Christensen has re-established his place in the side at the start of the new season, featuring for the full 90 minutes in two of Barca's opening three fixtures. The centre-back will now be hoping to retain his place in the starting XI as the Blaugrana prepare to face Valencia in their next Liga outing.
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