An unusual outburst from Chouameni over the refereeing of the Bayern match

Chouameni will miss the second leg against Bayern Munich due to suspension, and the French player does not understand why.
Although he is not usually one to criticise referees, he broke with tradition today and said, according to the newspaper Marca, that the yellow card shown to him by referee Michael Oliver was unfair.
He explained: “As far as I’m concerned, it wasn’t a yellow card. I didn’t do anything, I was just running… And with all the mistakes that happened earlier, it’s unfair.”
When asked which player would take his place in the second leg, he replied indignantly: “Do you really think I’m going to answer that question? We have a fantastic team, and whichever player plays will put in a great performance. We’re going to Munich to win.”
The Frenchman praised the team’s reaction despite the defeat, concluding: “I don’t know if the result was unfair, but when it was 0-2, and given the difficult circumstances, we raised our game and created more chances. We’ll work hard and prepare well for the next match.”