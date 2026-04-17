Americans Abroad: it's time for Christian Pulisic to snap his dry spell, and can Folarin Balogun stay on fire?

This is where it gets juicy, right? The March international break is now in the past. European competitions are into their semi-finals. No one can point to complications from international travel for their poor performance. At this point, everyone is scrapping for something. We have *insert number* cup finals to play. And it seems that most USMNTers are, in theory, playing for something.
Let's start with Milan, who have gone from early-season Scudetto contenders to Champions League hopefuls. They need to start winning some games. And Christian Pulisic would do well to chip in with a goal or two. The USMNT's best player is going through a dry spell right now. That's allowed, but it would be nice if he were to snap it.
Elsewhere in Italy, things look a little cheerier. Weston McKennie is in fine form, and has arguably been among the best players in Serie A this year. Juve are in a Champions League scrap themselves, and need more goals from the midfielder to propel them into the competition.
But the action doesn't stop there. USMNT hopefuls confront big games in France, Germany and England ahead of what seems a significant weekend of soccer. GOAL previews the matchweek for Americans in Europe...