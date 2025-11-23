Americans Abroad: Christian Pulisic owns the Milan derby, Malik Tillman sends a message as Noahkai Banks heats up the USMNT center back race

So, we got our Christian Pulisic show - once again - this weekend. It’s become a familiar narrative around “Captain America” at this point: he delivers when it matters most. Big moments, big games, big pressure - for the USMNT, Chelsea, Dortmund, and now Milan - he has a habit of showing up. It can sound a bit dramatic, sure, but on this night it was absolutely true.

Against a heated Inter Milan side, AC Milan needed a spark, and their main man provided it. Pulisic’s decisive strike not only secured a vital 1-0 derby win, it added another signature moment to an already growing Rossoneri highlight reel.

And he wasn't the only American to perform overseas. There has been plenty of hype around Gio Reyna's performances in the November, but Malik Tillman - who started and starred during the Gold Cup for the USMNT - sent a reminder of his quality in a top performance for Bayer Leverkusen. Tim Weah, too, got off the mark in Ligue 1 for Marseille following his unexpected summer move to the club.

At the other end, there was good news for Noahkai Banks, who continues to impress at the heart of the Augsburg defense. Could he make a case to be in the USMNT squad come next year?

