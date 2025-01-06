Amad Diallo joins Wayne Rooney & Robin van Persie in exclusive Man Utd goal club! Winger continues useful knack of scoring in biggest Premier League games
Amad Diallo has joined title winners Wayne Rooney and Robin van Persie in an exclusive Premier League goal club at Manchester United.
- Highly-rated forward scored winner in derby with City
- Also on target in thrilling draw at Liverpool
- Third man to net at Etihad & Anfield in same season