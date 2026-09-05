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"It was not easy" - Alexander Isak opens up on overcoming fitness struggles after firing Liverpool to victory over Ipswich Town
Overcoming a difficult debut season
Isak spearheaded Liverpool's first victory of the 2026-27 Premier League season on Friday night, but the forward was quick to acknowledge the personal hurdles he has cleared to reach this point. After arriving at Anfield for a British-record £125 million fee from Newcastle United, the 26-year-old saw his first year in red disrupted by fitness issues. Reflecting on his journey back to the scoresheet, the striker remained humble about the resilience required to move past his previous struggles.
Speaking to Sky Sports after the final whistle at Portman Road, the Sweden international was candid about the mental and physical toll of the last twelve months. Isak stated: "It was not easy. It was a long injury, a difficult season in general. I was thinking: I want to have a good World Cup firstly and then to start the season well, which I feel like I've done now. That season is kind of behind me, but it wasn't easy."
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Tactical execution pays off at Portman Road
The Reds entered the clash against Ipswich under pressure to perform after failing to secure a win in their opening two matches of the campaign. The intent to start aggressively was evident from the first whistle, as Isak found the net twice within the first ten minutes to silence the home crowd. It was a clear manifestation of the tactical work carried out on the training ground, as the visitors looked to exploit transitions and catch the newly-promoted side off guard during the early exchanges.
"Obviously we were waiting for the first win and we were talking about starting the game good, which we haven't done recently," Isak explained. "That was perfect for us to get two quick goals. I think we're starting to get the way that we want to play and be offensive and attack the defence. I think we showed that today. We scored two and we could have scored more."
The Gakpo connection and offensive chemistry
While Isak took the headlines for his clinical finishing, the role of Cody Gakpo was equally instrumental in the victory. The Dutch international provided the assists for both of Isak's goals, continuing a productive partnership that had already yielded a goal against Nottingham Forest the previous weekend. Gakpo’s vision and execution from wide areas proved to be the undoing of the Ipswich backline, particularly with a sublime outside-of-the-foot pass that set up the second goal of the night.
Isak was full of praise for his teammate's contribution to the team's attacking fluidity. "We were talking about when we win the ball to get forward as quickly as possible because that's when things are quite open," the striker noted. "Obviously Cody found me twice pretty good. He's done amazingly assisting and finding me in those situations and in good positions where I enjoy having the ball."
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Focus shifts to European challenge
Isak has started his second campaign at Liverpool with three goals from as many appearances. But instead of setting any statistical targets for the term, the 26-year-old is just determined to keep the focus on Liverpool's next challenge. He said: "It's still early. I think we still have a lot to learn and it's game by game at this point."
Liverpool's next fixture sees them host Atletico Madrid at Anfield on Wednesday night, a high-stakes encounter that will further test the progress made under the new management. The victory at Portman Road serves as a perfect platform for the busy schedule ahead, as the squad prepares for the return of continental football.
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