Alexander Isak to Barcelona: David Villa urges La Liga giants to make blockbuster move for Newcastle striker as he also namedrops Erling Haaland as possible Robert Lewandowski replacement
David Villa has highlighted two Premier League stars who would be ideal signings for Barcelona, when the time comes to replace Robert Lewandowski.
- Barca on the lookout for Lewandowski's successor
- Poland international has 34 goals in 37 games
- David Villa mentions Isak and Haaland as ideal signings