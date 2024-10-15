Barcelona will do 'everything' to sign Erling Haaland as Joan Laporta eyes blockbuster transfer unveiling for Man City striker at Camp Nou re-opening
Barcelona are reportedly plotting a bold move to sign Manchester City's star forward Erling Haaland in time for the Camp Nou's grand re-opening.
- Barca to go all out for Haaland
- Laporta wants to unveil star player during Camp Nou re-opening
- Haaland in great form for Man City again