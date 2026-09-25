A new era for La Albiceleste! Lionel Scaloni confirms former Tottenham star Cristian Romero as Argentina's next captain after Lionel Messi

As the footballing world prepares for the emotional final bow of Messi, Scaloni has moved quickly to ensure a smooth transition of power within the squad. Speaking ahead of the upcoming friendly matches against Bolivia, Burkina Faso, and Benin, the World Cup-winning coach confirmed that former Tottenham Hotspur defender Cristian Romero is the man chosen to lead the nation into its next chapter. The decision marks the end of an era but also the beginning of a fresh leadership structure designed to maintain Argentina's dominance on the global stage.

Scaloni was transparent about the hierarchy within the dressing room and why the 28-year-old center-back was the natural choice for the role. "The captain is going to be Cuti. He was already the third captain after Leo and Ota (Nicolas Otamendi). There is Emiliano (Martinez), who can also wear the armband. Rodrigo (De Paul), who will not be in these two games, can also wear it. Lautaro (Martinez) can wear it. Cuti is the right one," the manager explained as cited by TyC Sports.