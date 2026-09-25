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A new era for La Albiceleste! Lionel Scaloni confirms former Tottenham star Cristian Romero as Argentina's next captain after Lionel Messi
Scaloni identifies Cuti as the new leader
As the footballing world prepares for the emotional final bow of Messi, Scaloni has moved quickly to ensure a smooth transition of power within the squad. Speaking ahead of the upcoming friendly matches against Bolivia, Burkina Faso, and Benin, the World Cup-winning coach confirmed that former Tottenham Hotspur defender Cristian Romero is the man chosen to lead the nation into its next chapter. The decision marks the end of an era but also the beginning of a fresh leadership structure designed to maintain Argentina's dominance on the global stage.
Scaloni was transparent about the hierarchy within the dressing room and why the 28-year-old center-back was the natural choice for the role. "The captain is going to be Cuti. He was already the third captain after Leo and Ota (Nicolas Otamendi). There is Emiliano (Martinez), who can also wear the armband. Rodrigo (De Paul), who will not be in these two games, can also wear it. Lautaro (Martinez) can wear it. Cuti is the right one," the manager explained as cited by TyC Sports.
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Romero’s previous experience with the armband
Although this official confirmation represents a new milestone, Romero is no stranger to the responsibility of captaining his country. The Atletico Madrid man has already stepped up on three separate occasions when the senior leaders were unavailable. His debut as captain came during a crucial 1-0 victory over Chile in the South American Qualifiers in 2025. Following that initial success, Romero was again trusted with the armband during a friendly match against Venezuela in October of the same year. He also led the side during a 2-1 win against Mauritania in the lead-up to the 2026 World Cup.
Squad adjustments and injury updates
The transition toward the post-Messi era is taking place amid a busy schedule. However, Scaloni’s plans have been slightly hampered by physical issues within the camp. The national team recently announced that Thiago Almada and Juan Foyth have been ruled out of the upcoming triple-header due to injuries. The official statement from the federation read: "The players Juan Foyth and Thiago Almada remain sidelined due to injury for the triple-header of friendlies to be played in our country."
Scaloni has yet to confirm whether he will name direct replacements for Almada and Foyth, but Equi Fernandez, Santiago Simon, and Valentín Gomez have reportedly been added to the initial squad to provide additional depth for the coaching staff.
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Squad depth under the lens
The upcoming friendlies will offer Scaloni a final chance to experiment with Gomez and Fernandez while managing the emotions of a squad saying goodbye to its greatest icon. The absence of Foyth and Almada reduces the tactical options in defense and midfield, but the depth of the current Argentine talent pool remains substantial. As the Albiceleste move toward a new era post-Messi, these home matches in Cordoba and Buenos Aires will serve as both a nostalgic look back at their recent successes and a first glimpse into the team's future structure without their talismanic leader on the pitch.
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