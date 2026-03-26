Alan Shearer names his England starting XI for 2026 World Cup as Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham snubbed

With Tuchel preparing to lead the Three Lions at the tournament in North America, Shearer believes the current international window serves as a vital audition for those outside the established core. He noted that while the German tactician likely has a framework in mind, the door remains ajar for late changes.

"Thomas Tuchel is obviously going to tweak it a bit with players that he's brought in," Shearer told Betfair. "I like the idea of what he has done with the 35-man squad in terms of giving players a bit of a rest for one game and then the rest of them will come in for the next. It'll be difficult to gauge where we are because I guess there's going to be a lot of players in either 11 that might not even be in the 26-man squad that he's going to take to the USA, Mexico and Canada.

"But what it does do is, gives a good opportunity for one or two. I guess he's got the vast majority in his mind of who he wants to take already, but there might just be a spot for one or two that can make a late push."