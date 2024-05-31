GFX Al-Nassr Al Hilal King's CupGOAL/Getty
Patrick Rowe

A lucky escape for Al-Hilal! Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr beaten to another trophy on penalties despite rivals’ incredible collapse in feisty King’s Cup final that saw three players sent off

Cristiano RonaldoAl Hilal vs Al Nassr FCAl HilalAl Nassr FCKing CupDavid Ospina

Al-Hilal secured the King's Cup trophy on penalties at Al-Nassr's expense after some late drama in a hectic game at King Abdullah Sport City.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Mitrovic opens the scoring
  • Ospina, Koulibaly and Al Bulayhi shown red
  • Al-Hilal secure King's Cup on penalties
Article continues below