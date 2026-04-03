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Mohamed Mansi

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Ahead of the City clash… Slott delivers good news and a shock!

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Liverpool manager Arne Slot has provided an update on the fitness of his player Mohamed Salah, amid the absences the Reds are facing ahead of their FA Cup quarter-final clash with Manchester City.

Mohamed Salah is now fit and available to play for Liverpool for the first time since his surprise announcement that he will be leaving the club this summer. 

Solskjaer also did not rule out the possibility of Alexander Isak being included in the squad, as he continues his gradual return following his recovery from a broken leg.

Salah has returned just in time, having recovered from the injury that kept him out of Liverpool’s defeat to Brighton before the international break.

He was subsequently withdrawn from the Egypt squad to focus on his recovery, and Slott confirmed that following his return to full training this week, he is ready to face Manchester City on Sunday.

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    Isaac’s stance on participation

    The Mirror website has published details of Slott’s press conference, in which he revealed his player Isaac’s status for tomorrow’s match.

    Isaac has not played at all in 2026 so far, but he has returned to team training.

    Although his return to the starting line-up remains a long way off, Slot said, “It’s too early for him to start. Yesterday’s session was his first training session in 101 days.”

    He emphasised, “Isaac needs some time, and we will work with him cautiously. It’s great to have him back in training, but it’s best to see him on the pitch.”

    When asked about the possibility of him making the squad, he suggested that Isaac might feature for a few minutes, but that it would be difficult for him to play for a long period.

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    Alison Becker’s stance on returning

    Jeremy Frimpong and Federico Chiesa will undergo assessments in today’s training session to determine their fitness for Saturday’s match.

    Goalkeeper Alisson Becker will be out for several weeks but is expected to return by the end of the season, whilst Connor Bradley and Giovanni Leoni remain sidelined with long-term injuries, and Wataru Endo continues to recover from ankle surgery.

    Speaking about Becker, Slott explained: “He will also miss the two Champions League matches against Paris Saint-Germain.”

    He added, “Alisson Becker will be out for a longer period, and we expect him to be ready as the season draws to a close.”

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