'Actions of a madman' - Man Utd flop Antony escapes red card for shock headbutt just days after being sent off for kicking opponent in face

At the weekend, Antony was sent off when his high boot caught Girona's Joel Roca in the face. The former Ajax man made apologetic gestures to the home fans as he trudged off the pitch, before later taking to social media to double down on his contrition.

He wrote: "Very sad about the red card. All I wanted was to help my team win. A completely unintentional move ... sorry to all the fans that have always supported me."

Then, a couple of days after the incident, he admitted it had been "hard to sleep" off the back of his actions.

The Brazil international added: "I had no intention. That's why we’re going to try to appeal. I won the ball. When I did the (overhead) there, I didn't see it, I was looking at the ball. It was the VAR decision, the referee knows that I had no intention. It was very hard to sleep. I stayed at home thinking all night, I slept very little."