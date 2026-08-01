Nicolo Campo
AC Milan target sensational Brahim Diaz return as Rafael Leao nears shock exit to Turkey
Attacking midfield target identified
According to Calciomercato.com, citing Corriere della Sera, Milan have pivoted to Diaz as a primary target after missing out on Konstantinos Karetsas, who joined Borussia Dortmund for €33m. The Rossoneri are weighing a return for the Moroccan while also considering Ethan Nwaneri and Matias Soule. A move back to San Siro is viewed as ideal given Diaz registered 18 goals and 15 assists in 124 games while helping Milan win the 2022 Scudetto.
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Galatasaray lead Leao race
The defining departure story of the summer window centres on the future of Leao. The Portugal forward has reportedly made clear that he feels his seven-year spell at San Siro has come to an end and is ready to seek a new challenge.
Despite his initial preference for a move to the Premier League or La Liga, the absence of concrete offers from either competition has led Leao to consider an exit to Turkey.
Galatasaray are leading the race to sign the attacker, offering guaranteed Champions League league phase football. Leao is receptive to the switch but is demanding a lucrative double-digit million salary, while Milan maintain a firm preference for a permanent sale.
Transfer options and competition
Diaz remains under contract at Real Madrid until 2027. Prior to exploring alternative options, Juventus had also shown interest in securing the Moroccan playmaker before pivoting to Bayer Leverkusen's Kerim Alajbegovic. For Milan, landing Diaz would provide an immediate boost to their attacking creativity following the missed opportunities on earlier primary targets.
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Resolving two major sagas
Milan and Galatasaray remain some way apart regarding player valuation and Leao's substantial wage demands. Negotiations are expected to continue over the remainder of the summer transfer window as all parties seek a suitable compromise. Meanwhile, the Rossoneri hierarchy must act swiftly to finalise an agreement with Madrid if they are to complete Diaz's return to San Siro.
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