AC Milan are a mess! Christian Pulisic's excellence even more impressive as Rossoneri descend into 'total chaos'

The American is arguably in the best form of his life - which is quite the achievement given how things are falling apart around him at San Siro

Christian Pulisic presently finds himself in a rather peculiar position. He's playing arguably the best football of his career at AC Milan - and yet his future at San Siro is shrouded in uncertainty. As former United States international Alexi Lalas said recently, "It would be ironic if the best season he's had results ends with him having to go elsewhere."

It still seems unlikely, of course, but nothing can be ruled out right now - because Milan are a mess. The Rossoneri will finish the season in second place in Serie A but, domestically, they've been humiliated by city rivals Inter, and humbled in continental competition by Roma.

Consequently, Stefano Pioli is set to be sacked as coach, the fans are furious with the club's owners, while stars such as Rafael Leao, Theo Hernandez and Mike Maignan could be sold this summer. And the thing is, nobody is in the least bit surprised. Indeed, there was always the fear that by leaving Chelsea for Milan last summer, Pulisic was simply swapping one crisis club for another - and so it's proved...