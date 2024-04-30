Pulisic MilanGetty
Chris Burton

‘I don’t like Christian Pulisic’ – USMNT star sent another transfer warning by Alexi Lalas as AC Milan prepare to part with head coach Stefano Pioli

Christian PulisicUSATransfersAC MilanSerie A

Christian Pulisic has been sent another transfer warning, with Alexi Lalas saying another coach may join AC Milan that does not “like” the USMNT star.

  • American has impressed in debut campaign
  • Manager that bought him set to be moved on
  • Forward will have to prove himself again
