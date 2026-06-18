AC Milan turn to Borussia Dortmund legend to aid Rubem Amorim project after Tottenham talks fall through

Milan's pursuit of Kehl comes at an opportune moment, as the German executive recently saw a move to the Premier League collapse. Kehl had been in advanced negotiations with Tottenham Hotspur and even travelled to London for face-to-face talks, but the deal fell through because the two parties were unable to align on the strategic direction of the north London club moving forward.

This breakdown has left Kehl available for a move to Italy, where Milan owner Gerry Cardinale is eager to build a high-performance environment for the newly appointed Ruben Amorim. Unlike the situation at Spurs, where differences regarding the hierarchy and the influence of manager Roberto De Zerbi reportedly played a role, Milan are looking for a director who can work in perfect harmony with Amorim’s specific requirements for the first-team squad.