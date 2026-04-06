The British newspaper *The Daily Mail* has revealed that Dutch manager Arne Slot is now under serious threat of losing his job as Liverpool’s head coach, amid a dip in results and growing doubts about the team’s ability to regain its form at this crucial stage of the season.

The newspaper explained that results are usually the decisive factor in a manager’s fate, but certain on-pitch behaviour can hasten that fate. This is the scenario currently facing Slot, as Liverpool head to Paris for a crucial match.

According to the report, Slott is under increasing pressure, despite the existence of realistic justifications that have been used as mitigating factors throughout the season. The team has lost a significant portion of its attacking strength, which was one of the keys to winning the Premier League title. Star player Mohamed Salah has been affected both physically and mentally, whilst striker Alexander Isak struggled with a lack of fitness at the start of his spell with the team before suffering a broken leg.

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