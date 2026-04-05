A sudden U-turn... Real Madrid pull out of a free transfer deal

Real Madrid have decided to rule out a free transfer for a defender who will be available during the upcoming summer transfer window.

The website Fichajes reported that Real Madrid do not intend to pursue a deal for Liverpool star Ibrahima Konaté.

Konaté’s contract with Liverpool expires in the summer of 2026, and his name has frequently been linked with a move to bolster Real Madrid’s defence.

The Spanish website explained that Real Madrid has decided to rule out signing Konaté because it does not wish to engage in a major financial bidding war.

Real Madrid’s current policy focuses on calculated investments and avoiding deals that could threaten its financial stability.