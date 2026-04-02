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Abobakr El Mokadem

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A stunning squad worth £600 million failed to qualify for the World Cup

World Cup
Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Italy
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Italy
World Cup Qualification UEFA
G. Donnarumma
R. Lewandowski
A. Bastoni
M. Kerkez
D. Szoboszlai
S. Tonali
K. Kvaratskhelia
B. Sesko
V. Osimhen
Bosnia
Italy
Poland
Hungary
Georgia
Slovenia
Nigeria

Major teams were eliminated from the qualifiers to their great disappointment

 All qualifying rounds for the 2026 World Cup, scheduled to take place next summer in the United States, Canada and Mexico, have concluded, with 48 teams qualifying.

Despite this large number of qualifiers, the list is missing some major teams, with Italy’s World Cup jinx continuing as they failed to qualify for the third consecutive tournament, whilst Denmark and Poland also suffered disappointment in the final round.

Wales, Serbia, Cameroon and Nigeria took part in recent World Cups, but have failed to secure a place in the next edition.

This has led to the absence of a number of stars from the 2026 World Cup, as they will have to settle for watching the tournament, and perhaps lamenting their failure to take part.

The Sun newspaper has selected a squad comprising some of the most famous players missing from the tournament, with a combined market value of around £600 million.

  • Gianluigi Donnarumma Bosnia Italy 31032026Getty Images

    Goalkeeping and defence

    Goalkeeper: Gianluigi Donnarumma – Italy (market value: £39 million).

     He has 81 international caps and made his international debut in 2016, but has never played in a World Cup for Italy.

    The Italian national team lost on penalties to Bosnia and Herzegovina on Tuesday evening.

    Defender: Alessandro Bastoni – Italy (£61 million)

    It was a nightmare for Bastoni, who was sent off whilst his team were leading, before Bosnia equalised and won on penalties.

    Defender: Nikola Milenković – Serbia (£26m)

    Serbia were in the same qualifying group as England, but could only manage third place behind Albania.

    Defender: Milos Kerkez – Hungary (£35 million)

    The same applies to Milos Kerkez, who was born in Serbia but plays international football for Hungary.

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  • Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Midfield

      Bryan Mboumo – Cameroon (£70 million)

    Cameroon lost their play-off semi-final against the Democratic Republic of Congo in November, dashing their hopes.

     Dávid Szoboszlai – Hungary (£87 million – highest value)

    According to Transfermarkt, Dominik Szoboszlai is the most expensive footballer whose national team failed to qualify for the World Cup.

    The Liverpool and Hungary midfielder is valued at £87 million, but that was not enough to see off Portugal or Ireland in the qualifiers.

     Sandro Tonali – Italy (£70 million)

    Sandro Tonali joins Szoboszlai in watching the World Cup from the sidelines, despite having scored a penalty against Bosnia.

    Khvicha Kvaratskhelia – Georgia (£79 million)

    The Paris Saint-Germain player is considered one of the best in Europe, but his Georgian side were unable to compete with Spain and Turkey in the qualifiers.

  • Victor Osimhen

    The attack

     Benjamin Sesko – Slovenia (£57 million)

    Slovenia, led by Benjamin Sesko, also failed to qualify, meaning the standout player will miss out on the World Cup.

      Robert Lewandowski – Poland (£7 million)

     Poland conceded a winning goal in the 88th minute against Sweden, losing their chance to qualify for the 2026 World Cup.

    At 37 years of age, this likely means Robert Lewandowski will not feature in another edition… The great modern-day striker was in tears at the end of the match.

    Victor Osimhen – Nigeria (£65 million)

    Nigeria suffered a shocking start to the qualifiers, finishing second, one point behind South Africa, before losing to the Democratic Republic of Congo in the play-offs.

    (Read also)... Following the crisis surrounding the Egypt match... Will Spain lose the honour of hosting the 2030 World Cup final?

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  • A replacement squad worth £341 million

    There are plenty of other players who haven’t been so lucky… so here’s an alternative squad worth £341 million.

    Goalkeeper: André Onana – Cameroon (£10 million)

    Defender: Matej Cash – Poland (£19 million)

    Defender: Ethan Ampadu – Wales (£22 million)

    Defender: Patrick Dourgo – Denmark (£31 million)

    Midfielder: Harry Wilson – Wales (£22 million)

    Midfielder: Carlos Baleba – Cameroon (£48 million)

    Midfielder: Nicolò Barella – Italy (£44 million)

    Midfielder: Ademola Lookman – Nigeria (£35 million)

    Forward: Brennan Johnson – Wales (£31 million)

    Forward: Rasmus Højlund – Denmark (£44 million)