Real Madrid are reportedly interested in Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton, according to the Spanish sports newspaper AS. The report suggests that the club are very keen on the 22-year-old midfielder, but a move for the England international could prove difficult.
Translated by
A setback for Real Madrid! Sought-after Premier League star hit with a hefty price tag
- Getty Images Sport
Wharton has reportedly already told his club that he intends to leave next summer. This is according to the British daily newspaper The Sun. He could choose his next employer, as, alongside Real Madrid, Manchester United, Manchester City and Liverpool are also said to have set their sights on him.
The problem is that Crystal Palace sees no reason to let Wharton go and has therefore, according to the report, put a price tag of 100 million euros on him.
- AFP
Real is hoping for a price reduction
This figure is likely to be significantly higher than Real Madrid’s expectations. The Blancos had actually intended to sign Wharton as a player with potential for development at a lower fee, but his performances at Palace have put the central midfielder in the spotlight – and the London club now wants to capitalise on this or keep him.
According to the report, the Madrid side are hoping that the price will come down if Wharton presses his club hard for a transfer.
Palace had already paid a hefty transfer fee for Wharton
Wharton came through the Blackburn Rovers youth system and moved to Palace around two years ago, with the club paying €21 million for him at the time. The midfielder made his debut for England in June 2024 and has so far played four international matches for Thomas Tuchel’s side.
Adam Wharton's statistics for the 2025–26 season:
Matches Minutes Goals/Assists Cards 41 3214 -/7 6 yellow cards/1 yellow-red card