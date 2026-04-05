Mohamed Salah endured yet another tragic night with Liverpool, adding to a painful narrative as Manchester City brought the Reds’ FA Cup campaign to an end with a 4–0 victory on Saturday, in a match that once again raises the familiar question: what has happened to the Premier League champions and their star player?
At the heart of this crushing defeat lies a smaller, surprising story, starring Marc Guihi, the Manchester City defender who joined from Crystal Palace last winter and has established himself as a personal nightmare, haunting the Liverpool icon wherever he goes. For every time Mohamed Salah and Marc Gohi have crossed paths this season, the Egyptian has come out on the losing side.
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