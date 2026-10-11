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51 YEARS! Man Utd fans bring back iconic ticker banner to troll Man City over financial rules verdict
United fans target City
United supporters have resurrected one of English football's most infamous fan displays to taunt their local rivals. A massive banner reading "51 YEARS" was proudly unfurled in the Stretford End during United's Premier League clash against Tottenham at Old Trafford on Saturday.
The deliberate provocation targets City directly amid their ongoing and highly publicised legal battle. City are currently navigating the fallout from facing over 100 alleged breaches of financial regulations brought forward by the Premier League.
- AFP
Dismissing a decade of success
By choosing the specific figure of 51, the Old Trafford faithful are sending a clear and brutal message regarding City's modern era of dominance. The number suggests that any trophies won by City between 2009 and 2018 should be entirely erased from the official record books.
This exact nine-year timeframe forms the absolute core of the Premier League's complex legal case against the club. If those specific honours are strictly discounted, United fans argue that City's wait for major silverware essentially stretches all the way back to their 1976 League Cup success.
Rebirth of an infamous ticker
This new fan display acts as a direct, modern sequel to the original "24 YEARS" ticker banner that United supporters first revealed back in 2000. That legendary sign was created specifically to highlight City's extensive and painful trophy drought at the time.
United supporters diligently updated the number on the banner every single year as City continued to endure a miserable barren spell, eventually taking the counter all the way up to 35.
The original banner was only dismantled and retired after City finally lifted the FA Cup in 2011. That crucial victory ended their long wait and sparked a highly successful era featuring multiple Premier League titles, domestic cups, and the Champions League.
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Imminent tests and legal appeals
The intense scrutiny surrounding the financial charges continues to dominate the broader narrative for City this season. The club was originally charged by the Premier League in February 2023 following a lengthy investigation into their historical financial conduct.
City have consistently and vehemently denied any wrongdoing regarding the allegations. They have already lodged a formal appeal against the independent commission's verdict, maintaining their innocence as they fight to protect their recent sporting legacy.
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