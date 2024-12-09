2024 FIFPRO Men's World 11: With no Leo Messi, squad represents the changing of the guard in top level football

The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner missed out on the 2024 FIFPRO World 11 after 17-year streak, but change had to come

So, what do we make all of this? Here we have the 2024 FIFPRO Men's World 11. And yes, you might have to check that lust twice. Maybe even a third time. For the first time since 2006, there is no room for a certain Argentine. Seriously, read it again, Lionel Messi isn't there.

That is, of course, expected in some ways. And let's face it, the guy is 37 and plays in a weaker league these days. But he seems such a key part of the landscape of modern football. It's just weird that he's not there.

But, eras end. There are four debutants here, and a total of six nominees who have never made a list. There are also a handful of welcome returns. Change is strange, but it's also good. Scrutinize things, and this squad does seem a little weaker than years past - especially at the back.

To scrutinize those things, though, is to miss the point. This sport has a wave of interesting new talents coming through, which means the old ones eventually have to go. Jarring? Sure. Necessary? Absolutely. The 2024 FIFPRO World 11 is a transitional squad. And it absolutely has to be.