  1. Hamburger SV v Borussia Dortmund - BundesligaGetty Images Sport
    P. GrossBrighton

    Brighton agree surprise deal to re-sign Gross from BVB

    Brighton and Hove Albion have agreed a deal to re-sign midfielder Pascal Gross from Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund, according to Fabrizio Romano. The Germany international is reportedly close to sealing a surprise return to the Premier League - just a year after he decided to end his seven-year stay with the Seagulls by returning to his homeland.

  2. Chelsea v FC Internazionale - Pre-Season FriendlyGetty Images Sport
    R. SterlingChelsea

    Chelsea misfit Sterling wanted by Fulham in January

    Out-of-favour Chelsea winger Raheem Sterling could be on the move in the January transfer window with Fulham reportedly still interested in securing his services. The Cottagers have previously explored the possibility of signing the England international, who is yet to make an appearance this season after being deemed surplus to requirements by Blues head coach Enzo Maresca.

  3. Burnley v Arsenal - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport
    ArsenalM. Arteta

    PL confirm Arsenal VAR mishap that could affect title race

    Arsenal should have conceded a penalty in their 1-0 win over Everton on 20 December, according to the Premier League's Key Match Incidents Panel (KMI). The Gunners have now been told they should have given away a spot kick when William Saliba and Thierno Barry challenged for the ball at Hill Dickinson Stadium - in a controversial decision which could have huge implications in this season’s title race.

  7. chelsea-enzo-maresca(C)Getty Images
    ChelseaE. Maresca

    Maresca could face Chelsea axe if results do not improve

    Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca could be sacked if results do not improve in January, according to Sky Sports. The Italian is under pressure after overseeing a dismal run of form which has seen the Blues win just one of their last seven Premier League games - a victory over Everton in which he described the build up to the match as his “worst 48 hours” at the club.

  9. Newcastle United v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport
    Crystal PalaceB. Johnson

    Palace close in on £35m Brennan Johnson

    Crystal Palace are confident that Brennan Johnson will join the club in a £35 million deal ahead of the weekend, with the winger set to undergo a medical within the next 24 hours. The Eagles are closing in on the signature of the former Nottingham Forest winger, who scored the goal that won Spurs the Europa League last season.

  10. Real Madrid v AC Milan - UEFA Champions LeagueGetty Images Sport
    C. RonaldoJ. Mourinho

    Modric claims Mourinho made Ronaldo cry at Real Madrid

    Luka Modric has named Jose Mourinho as the toughest manager of his illustrious career, claiming the legendary boss is so intense that he once made Cristiano Ronaldo cry in the Real Madrid dressing room. The Croatia and AC Milan midfielder has worked under several world-class coaches during his sparkling spell in football, but he has labelled the Portuguese as the strictest of them all.

  11. Lehmann-RonaldinhoGetty
    A. LehmannRonaldinho

    📽️ | Lehmann recreates iconic Ronaldinho advert

    Como Women's star Alisha Lehmann showed off her impressive skills by recreating an iconic Ronaldinho advert to celebrate her partnership with Fanvue. Lehmann moved to Como over the summer after just one year with Juventus, during which time she scored two goals in 16 appearances. The Swiss star had spent three years with Aston Villa before securing a switch to Italy.

  12. AC Milan's Brazilian defender Thiago SilAFP
    T. SilvaAC Milan

    Silva's return to Milan was blocked by Allegri, claims Cassano

    According to Antonio Cassano, Thiago Silva’s proposed return to AC Milan was blocked, despite the full backing of club adviser Zlatan Ibrahimovic, with head coach Massimiliano Allegri reportedly stepping in to veto the move. The revelation sheds new light on a transfer that almost reunited one of Milan’s most decorated modern defenders with the San Siro faithful.

  1. Yamal - De la Fuente - FlickGetty/GOAL
    L. YamalBarcelona

    De la Fuente has 'clear conscience' on Yamal after Barca's feud with Spain

    Luis de la Fuente says he has a "clear conscience" on Lamine Yamal after a long-running club vs country row. The Spain boss has previously been at loggerheads with Barcelona over his use of the 18-year-old, who was diagnosed with pubalgia after the first international break of the season in September. The teenager was forced to miss a number of games due to the chronic injury and has only played for Spain twice since the summer.

  2. Udinese Calcio v SSC Napoli - Serie AGetty Images Sport
    R. HoejlundManchester United

    Hojlund permanent move to Napoli from Man Utd just a 'formality'

    Rasmus Hojlund will not be returning to parent side Manchester United at the end of the season, according to a Napoli director. The young Danish striker completed a deadline day loan move to the Serie A giants in the summer after Ruben Amorim brought in Benjamin Sesko, Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo to bolster his frontline. A fresh start in Italy has brought the best out of Hojlund, who is now scoring regularly under Antonio Conte.

  4. mbappe
    K. MbappeReal Madrid

    Mbappe diagnosed with knee injury in major blow to Real

    Kylian Mbappe is set for a spell on the sidelines after being diagnosed with a knee injury, which is a major blow to Real Madrid ahead of their return from the winter break. His absence will be keenly felt at Valdebebas. Since the start of the campaign, Real Madrid’s number 10 has featured in almost every fixture, scoring 27 goals across La Liga and Champions League competition.

  5. Joao Cancelo
    J. CanceloBarcelona

    Ex-Man City star Cancelo set for shock return to Europe

    Ex-Manchester City star Joao Cancelo is edging towards another mid-season transfer, with reports indicating the full-back is preparing to leave Al-Hilal when the January window opens. A return to Barcelona has emerged as a realistic possibility, with interest also coming from Italy as Europe’s elite look to bolster their squads.

  6. Lionel Messi Barcelona 2015
    L. MessiBarcelona

    Barca presidential candidate insists Messi return essential for club's future

    Barcelona presidential candidate Marc Ciria is "sure that Lionel Messi wants to return" to the La Liga giants. Ciria will challenge current club president Joan Laporta in the 2026 elections and has admitted that he'd do everything in his power to bring the Argentine star back to Spotify Camp Nou. Messi tearfully left Barcelona at the end of his contract in 2021 before joining Paris Saint-Germain, and now plies his trade in MLS with Inter Miami.

  7. Manchester City v Bournemouth - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport
    A. SemenyoManchester City

    Iraola insists City target Semenyo remains 'important' for Bournemouth

    Andoni Iraola has made it clear that Antoine Semenyo is still an "important player" for Bournemouth despite his reportedly imminent move to Manchester City, insisting he will feature against Arsenal this weekend. Speculation around Semenyo’s future has intensified as the winter window approaches, with City increasingly confident of triggering the winger’s £65 million ($86m) release clause. Yet Iraola has no intention of sidelining his most influential attacker while the Cherries fight to arrest a worrying slide in form.

  8. Gabriel Jesus Viktor Gyokeres GFXGetty Images/Goal
    V. GyoekeresArsenal

    Carragher insists Jesus is a 'better player' than Gyokeres

    Former Liverpool star Jamie Carragher has delivered a blunt assessment of Arsenal’s misfiring frontman Viktor Gyokeres, arguing that either Gabriel Jesus or Kai Havertz should now be trusted as the club’s starting striker. The Swede arrived at the Emirates in the summer amid considerable fanfare, with Arsenal investing around £64 million ($86m) to secure a forward many believed could finally elevate them from contenders to champions. However, he has found the transition to English football more punishing than expected.

  9. Zirkzee-Amorim-NevilleGetty/GOAL
    R. AmorimManchester United

    Neville tears into Amorim for 'bizarre' Zirkzee substitution

    Former Manchester United defender and Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville has launched an explosive takedown of Ruben Amorim following Tuesday's 1-1 draw with rock-bottom Wolves, questioning his decision to substitute goalscorer Joshua Zirkzee at half-time. United failed to build upon their Boxing Day 1-0 win over Newcastle as they were forced to share the spoils with the down-and-out Midlands side, handing Rob Edwards' side only their third point of the season.

  10. Emiliano Martinezgetty/GOAL/X
    E. MartinezAston Villa

    📽️ | Martinez enraged by taunting Arsenal fans in ugly scenes at Emirates

    Emiliano Martínez was left seething over taunts from Arsenal supporters after Aston Villa suffered a 4-1 defeat at Emirates Stadium. Villa’s 11-match winning streak was emphatically ended by the Gunners, who ran out comfortable winners in Tuesday night's Premier League clash. While the result itself was damaging enough, the ugly scenes that followed in the tunnel compounded Villa's misery.

  12. Al Nassr v Al Okhdood: Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport
    C. RonaldoAl Nassr FC

    Ronaldo insists 'we know what we need to do' after Al-Nassr held to draw

    Cristiano Ronaldo struck a note of defiance after Al-Nassr were forced to settle for a pulsating 2-2 draw against Al-Ettifaq, a result that brought their 10-match winning streak in the Saudi Pro League to an abrupt halt. Ronaldo was again among the goals, extending his astonishing career tally to 957, but it was former Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum who ultimately shaped the contest, producing a superb brace to deny the league leaders maximum points.

  13. Arsenal v Aston Villa - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport
    U. EmeryM. Arteta

    Emery explains why he didn't shake Arteta's hand after Villa's loss to Arsenal

    Unai Emery has explained why he did not shake Mikel Arteta's hand following Aston Villa's 4-1 thrashing at the hands of Arsenal on Tuesday night. Villa made the trip to the Emirates on an 11-game winning run following their 2-1 victory at Chelsea on Saturday evening as the Villans sought to go level with the Gunners at the top of the Premier League table, but ended up being blown away by the hosts.

  14. Pep Guardiola Manchester City 2025
    Manchester CityA. Semenyo

    Man City in talks over £30m loan-to-buy sale of winger ahead of Semenyo capture

    Manchester City are reportedly in talks over the £30 million ($40m) loan-to-buy sale of Oscar Bobb as Pep Guardiola gears up to welcome Antoine Semenyo to the Etihad. City and Bournemouth have held constructive negotiations over the structure of Semenyo’s £65m transfer, with all sides confident that the framework of the deal is now in place. The Ghana international has already given verbal approval to the switch, with formal steps set to begin once the January window opens on New Year’s Day.

  16. Best January Signings GFXGetty/GOAL
    OpinionTransfers

    RANKED: Top 10 January signings in EPL history

    January is often described as the grimmest month of the year, but it can also be a time of renewal, a moment to make a fresh start. And for football clubs, the opening of the January transfer window provides an opportunity for clubs to breathe new life into their disappointing campaigns and invest for the future.

  17. Liverpool improving GFXGOAL
    AnalysisLiverpool

    Seven games unbeaten - but are Liverpool really improving?

    Liverpool host Leeds United on Thursday, less than a month since their last meeting at Elland Road. An awful lot has changed in the interim, though. Back on December 6, it appeared as if the wheels had well and truly come off Liverpool's season, with Mohamed Salah sensationally accusing Arne Slot of throwing him under the boss by once again benching him for a 3-3 draw that saw the Reds twice throw away the lead with more woeful defending from Ibrahima Konate & Co.

  18. Manchester United v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport
    Manchester UnitedR. Amorim

    Amorim makes brutal admission after Man Utd fail to beat winless Wolves

    Ruben Amorim admitted that Manchester United played with a different kind of energy during their dreadful 1-1 draw at home to Wolves. The visitors arrived at Old Trafford having lost their last 12 matches and without picking up a point since early October but they were well worth the point they left with and would have taken all three had it not been for a great save by Senne Lammens.

