Deal off? Atletico Madrid director dismisses Antoine Griezmann to MLS rumours despite claims of imminent move to Orlando City

Sporting director Mateu Alemany has completely shut down the growing whispers surrounding Griezmann's potential exit to the United States. Speaking to the media after the recent Champions League draw, Alemany was resolute about the forward's status. It had been reported that Griezmann will join Orlando before the transfer window closes, even suggesting the clash against Real Sociedad on March 7 will be his last for the capital club. The director, however, dismissed the Orlando City links as mere gossip, emphasising the player's current contractual obligations.

Alemany made it abundantly clear that the 34-year-old World Cup winner remains deeply integrated into Diego Simeone’s immediate plans. "That issue is speculation. Antoine has two more seasons, he is focused on what is coming and his performance is very good," Alemany stated. He further reinforced the club's reliance on the Frenchman, adding, "We think about him helping us in what is coming. The rest is speculation."