After eight consecutive seasons in the Premier League, the longest top-flight run at Molineux since the 1970s, Wolves are back in the Championship and rebuilding. Relegation last season brought change at every level, and the Old Gold now begin life in the second tier for the first time since 2018 under new head coach Cesar Peixoto, the former Gil Vicente boss appointed in June.
How to buy Wolverhampton Wanderers 2026-27 tickets: Ticket prices, hospitality & season ticket information
Frequently asked questions
There are multiple ticketing options for Wolves games, from individual match passes to season tickets and additional hospitality packages. You can typically purchase these through the club's official ticket portal, which can be found on their website.
If you want to guarantee yourself a home ticket for a Wolves game, the only way to do this is via a season ticket. Becoming a member is far cheaper, but there is no guarantee that you will be able to get your hands on a ticket if you are one. However, there will be some exclusive tickets aimed at members for the majority of Wolves home games.
While the official portal is the safest way for supporters to purchase Wolves tickets, those looking to attend a match may wish to consider secondary resale sites such as StubHub and Ticombo for tickets.
The best way to buy cheap Wolves tickets is to firstly go to the club’s official site and then look for available tickets in the cheaper stands/sections of Molineux. Second-hand resale sites such as StubHub may also offer cheap tickets at short notice, with prices likely to be at their lowest the closer to the game you get. Be aware however that sometimes tickets can often be inflated or sold for above the retail price depending on demand.
- Yes, Molineux Stadium Tours are available, but visit the club's website for more details to check out the current availability. The behind-the-scenes tour lasts approximately 90 minutes, as well as giving you access to the fantastic Wolves Museum.
If you want to get tickets for Wolves matches directly from the club, they go on sale around five weeks before every Premier League fixture. However, with secondary resale sites like StubHub, you can buy tickets whenever the match is officially announced. So, it means you can purchase Premier League tickets from the summer onwards, when the fixtures go public and then as soon as the EFL Cup and FA Cup draws are made.