How to buy Real Betis 2026/27 tickets: Upcoming fixtures, ticket prices, La Liga news and more

Real Betis' 5th place finish last season was their joint-best La Liga performance for over 20 years. The fact that Manuel Pellegrini's posse also reached the last-8 stages of both the Copa del Rey and the Europa League will also give them hope that there are greater things to come. Book tickets for upcoming Real Betis matches today.

Home form was a key factor behind Real Betis' lofty league position last term. Following a 5-3 defeat to Barcelona in December, the 'Heliopolitanos' remained unbeaten at their temporary Estadio La Cartuja home, for the remainder of La Liga 2025/26 campaign. Having already beaten Real Madrid in front of their beloved Béticos this September, that terrific home form looks set to continue.

The fervent Betis fans will also be encouraged by their club's summer purchases. The likes of Troy Parrott, Facundo Bernal and Fran García have bedded in quickly and making a positive impact already. Last season's topscorers, Cucho Hernández and Abde Ezzalzouli, are both looking to maintain their momentum too.

Let GOAL give you all the latest ticket information on how you can secure seats at Real Betis matches, including where to purchase them, how much they cost and more.

Upcoming Real Betis fixtures

Date & Time (local) Fixture Location Tickets Mon, Sep 14 (9pm) La Liga: Villarreal vs Real Betis Decathlon Arena (Villeneuve-d'Ascq) Tickets Thu, Sep 17 (7pm) La Liga: Real Betis vs Getafe Estadio de La Cartuja (Seville) Tickets Sun, Sep 20 (6.30pm) La Liga: Deportivo de A Coruña vs Real Betis Riazor Stadium (A Coruña) Tickets Sun, Oct 11 (TBA) La Liga: Real Betis vs Osasuna Estadio de La Cartuja (Seville) Tickets Wed, Oct 14 (9pm) UCL: Real Betis vs Porto Estadio de La Cartuja (Seville) Tickets Sun, Oct 18 (TBA) La Liga: Real Betis vs Barcelona Estadio de La Cartuja (Seville) Tickets Wed, Oct 21 (9pm) UCL: Real Betis vs Feyenoord Estadio de La Cartuja (Seville) Tickets Sun, Oct 25 (TBA) La Liga: Celta de Vigo vs Real Betis Estadio de Balaídos (Vigo) Tickets Sun, Nov 1 (TBA) La Liga: Real Betis vs Malaga Estadio de La Cartuja (Seville) Tickets

How to buy Real Betis tickets

You can buy official Real Betis match tickets online through the club's ticketing portal, or in person at the stadium's Taquilla (ticket office). Tickets generally go on sale to the general public 1-3 weeks before matchday.

The primary and safest platform to book tickets is the Real Betis online ticket shop. You will receive a PDF e-ticket via email to print or save to your phone once confirmed. If looking to purchase them from the stadium ticket office at 'La Cartuja', it is normally open Monday to Friday from 10am-2pm and 5pm-8pm.

In addition, fans can purchase Real Betis match tickets on the secondary market. StubHub is one of the leading retailers for those seeking to secure seats through alternative channels, offering a reliable option for fans hoping to pick up last-minute tickets.

How much are Real Betis tickets?

Official general public tickets for Real Betis matches typically range from €20-€90 for standard La Liga fixtures. Those prices can increase to €60-€160+ for high-demand matches like El Gran Derbi vs Sevilla or clashes with Real Madrid and Barcelona.

The Estadio de La Cartuja seating is broadly divided into four primary areas:

Gol Norte (North Goal) & Gol Sur (South Goal): Located directly behind the nets. These are the most affordable areas in the stadium, offering a vibrant, highly vocal fan experience. The upper tiers (Segundo Anfiteatro) serve as the absolute cheapest seats in the house. (Price Range: €20-€50)

Fondo (East Stand): Running along the long side of the pitch opposite the player tunnels and main dugouts. It offers a great side-view perspective of the action, without premium pricing. (Price Range: €45-€80)

Preferencia (West/Main Stand): The premier long-side stand featuring the player dugouts, corporate boxes, and media areas. (Price Range: €70-€160+)

Keep tabs on the club's official ticket portal for additional information or on secondary resale sites such as StubHub for current availability.

Everything you need to know about Estadio de La Cartuja

The Estadio de La Cartuja in Seville, which opened in 1999, is the fourth-largest stadium in Spain and the capital of big-occasion, neutral-ground sports in Andalusia.

Located on the historic Isla de La Cartuja, the 70,000-seat elite venue has evolved from an underused Olympic dream into a world-class arena slated to host 2030 FIFA World Cup matches.

Unlike most iconic European stadiums, La Cartuja was not built for a specific local club. Instead, it belongs to a committee led by the Andalusian government. It hosts big cup finals, international fixtures, and legendary music concerts.

While La Cartuja hasn't been a permanent home for any local sports clubs, it became a crucial safety net for Real Betis, who are currently using the stadium as their temporary home ground while Estadio Benito Villamarin is undergoing massive renovations.

Memorable sporting moments at Estadio de La Cartuja:

UEFA Cup Final (2003) : Known as the 'peaceful invasion', nearly 80,000 Scottish fans travelled to Seville to watch Celtic face José Mourinho's Porto. The Portuguese club won an absolute thriller, 3-2 in extra time, marking Mourinho's first major European triumph.

Athletics World Records broken : Right after opening in 1999, the stadium hosted the World Athletics Championships. Legendary American sprinter Michael Johnson shattered the 400-metre world record on the track with an unbelievable time of 43.18 seconds.

The Tennis Triumphs : In a brilliant display of versatility, workers built temporary clay tennis courts over the grass pitch and cheered on by roaring home crowds, Spain dramatically won two dramatic Davis Cup Finals (2004 & 2011).

A Hotel in the Stands: The stadium complex actually houses a 4-star hotel called the EXE Isla Cartuja. Several of the hotel rooms are designed with windows that look directly out onto the pitch, letting guests watch events from their beds.

Real Betis records and statistics

Founded in 1907, Real Betis are famous for their fiercely loyal working-class fanbase, passionate culture, and one of the most intense city rivalries in Spanish football ('El Gran Derbi' vs Sevilla).

Club honours and trophy highlights

La Liga (First Division) : 1 Title (1934–35)

Copa del Rey (Spanish Cup) : 3 Titles (1976–77, 2004–05, 2021–22)

Individual Player Records

Most Appearances: Joaquín (521), José Ramón Esnaola (460)

Most Goals: Rubén Castro (148), Poli Rincón (84)

The Meaning of Betis

The name 'Betis' comes from Baetis, which was the ancient Roman name for the Guadalquivir River that flows through Seville.

The Meaning of Balompié

Unlike almost all other Spanish teams that use the English-borrowed word fútbol, Betis uses the native Spanish word Balompié (a literal compound of balón meaning ball, and pie meaning foot).

The Scottish Connection

The iconic green-and-white vertical stripes were brought to Spain by one of the club's founders, Manuel Ramos Asencio. While studying in Scotland, he watched Celtic play, loved their green-and-white hoops, and purchased the exact same fabric. He flipped the hoops into vertical lines to create the Betis look.



