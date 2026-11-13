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LaLiga
team-logoVillarreal
Estadio de la Ceramica
team-logoReal Sociedad
Book Villarreal vs Real Sociedad Tickets
Samodra Adi Cipta
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How to get Villarreal vs Real Sociedad tickets: LaLiga prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Tickets
Villarreal
Real Sociedad
LaLiga

Villarreal take on Real Sociedad in the LaLiga. Here’s how you can secure your tickets

Villarreal host Real Sociedad on Sunday, December 6, 2026 at the Estadio de la Ceramica in Villarreal.

In their most recent meeting on March 20, 2026, Villarreal secured a convincing 3-1 victory over Real Sociedad at the Estadio de la Cerámica. Earlier in the 2025–26 season, Villarreal also edged out a thrilling 3-2 win away against Real Sociedad at the Reale Arena.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Villarreal vs Real Sociedad, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

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When is Villarreal vs Real Sociedad LaLiga kick-off?

Villarreal vs Real Sociedad kicks off at the Estadio de la Ceramica in Villarreal on Sunday, December 6, 2026.

crest
LaLiga - Game Week 15
Estadio de la Ceramica

How to buy Villarreal vs Real Sociedad LaLiga tickets?

Here are the options to purchase tickets for the upcoming Villarreal vs Real Sociedad LaLiga fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

  • Official Club Ticketing: Purchase directly through the official Villarreal CF or Real Sociedad ticket portals, which represent the safest and most reliable way to secure face-value seating.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

  • Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming LaLiga fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.
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How much do Villarreal vs Real Sociedad LaLiga tickets cost?

Here are the ticket price options for the upcoming Villarreal vs Real Sociedad LaLiga fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

  • General Admission / Behind the Goals (Fondo Norte / Fondo Sur): Typically range from approximately €30 to €50.
  • Side Stands (Lateral): Generally range from €50 to €90.
  • Main Stand (Tribuna): Range from €90 to €150+.
Book Villarreal vs Real Sociedad TicketsBuy Now

Villarreal vs Real Sociedad LaLiga: Everything you need to know

Villarreal vs Real Sociedad Form

Villarreal have recorded two wins, no draws, and three defeats across their last five competitive matches. Their most recent result was a 6-0 loss to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League, and they also fell 1-0 to Espanyol in LaLiga. On the positive side, a 5-0 Copa del Rey win over CD Manacor and a 2-1 victory at Valencia show they retain the capacity to perform. Across those five matches, Villarreal scored nine goals and conceded ten.

Real Sociedad have recorded three wins, one draw, and one defeat from their last five outings. They most recently drew 1-1 with Lyon in the Europa League, having previously beaten Levante 2-1 in LaLiga and Lillestroem 6-0 in Europe. Their only defeat in that run came against Athletic Bilbao, a 2-1 loss in the league. Sociedad scored 15 goals and conceded 10 across those five matches.

VIL

VIL - Form

VAL
W1-2
CDM
W0-5
ESP
L0-1
PSG
L0-6
GET
W2-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/8
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
1/5
RSO

RSO - Form

LIL
W0-6
LEV
W2-1
ATH
L2-1
OL
D1-1
RAY
W1-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/4
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Villarreal vs Real Sociedad: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides took place in March 2026, with Villarreal winning 3-1 at the Estadio de la Ceramica in LaLiga. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Villarreal have won three and drawn one, with Real Sociedad claiming one victory — a 1-0 win at the Reale Arena in January 2025. The aggregate score across those five matches stands at 12 goals for Villarreal and seven for Real Sociedad.

Head to Head

VillarrealDrawReal Sociedad
3
1
1
LaLiga
Villarreal badge
Villarreal
VIL
3
Real Sociedad badge
Real Sociedad
RSO
1
FT
LaLiga
Real Sociedad badge
Real Sociedad
RSO
2
Villarreal badge
Villarreal
VIL
3
FT
LaLiga
Villarreal badge
Villarreal
VIL
2
Real Sociedad badge
Real Sociedad
RSO
2
FT
LaLiga
Real Sociedad badge
Real Sociedad
RSO
1
Villarreal badge
Villarreal
VIL
0
FT
LaLiga
Real Sociedad badge
Real Sociedad
RSO
1
Villarreal badge
Villarreal
VIL
3
FT
11Goals Scored7
Games over 2.5 goals4/5
Both teams scored4/5

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