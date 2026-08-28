How to get Villarreal vs Levante tickets: LaLiga prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Villarreal take on Levante on Wednesday, September 20, 2026 at Estadio de la Cerámica in Villarreal.

Historically, Villarreal hold a commanding upper hand in recent competitive head-to-head fixtures, including a resounding 5-1 home victory over Levante in their most recent LaLiga clash at the venue. With Levante striving to avoid early relegation pressure and Villarreal chasing European qualification spots, both clubs enter the match looking for a critical league result.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Villarreal vs Levante, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Villarreal vs Levante LaLiga kick-off?

Villarreal vs Levante takes place at the Estadio de la Cerámica in Villarreal. Check your local listings for the confirmed kick-off time.

LaLiga - Game Week 7 20 Sept 2026 - 12:30 Estadio de la Ceramica

How to buy Villarreal vs Levante LaLiga tickets?

To buy tickets for the Villarreal vs Levante match at the Estadio de la Cerámica, you can purchase them through primary official channels or secondary ticket platforms:

Official Direct Purchasing

Villarreal CF Official Ticketing Portal: The most direct way is via the official Villarreal CF website ticket portal (powered by OneBox), where tickets go on general sale to the public after season ticket holders have been accommodated.

Estadio de la Cerámica Box Office: Tickets can be bought directly in person at the stadium box office ( taquillas ) at the Estadio de la Cerámica in Vila-real, subject to availability.

Secondary & Resale Ticket Platforms

Aggregators and Resellers: If official allocations sell out, tickets are available through secondary marketplaces such as StubHub.

How much do Villarreal vs Levante LaLiga tickets cost?

Villarreal vs. Levante ticket prices vary depending on the seating category and purchasing platform:

Official Direct Prices (Estadio de la Cerámica)

General Admission (Goal/End Stands): €25 – €40

Side Stands (Preferente / Tribuna Lateral): €45 – €70

Main Stand (Tribuna Central / Main Stand): €75 – €120+

VIP / Hospitality Packages: €150 – €300+

Villarreal vs Levante LaLiga: Everything you need to know

Villarreal vs Levante Form

Villarreal have taken four points from their two LaLiga matches, with both ending 2-2. Their most recent outing was a draw at Atletico Madrid on August 23, and they also drew 2-2 with Racing Santander on the opening weekend. Across their last five matches in all competitions, they recorded two wins, two draws, and one defeat. The two wins came in pre-season, beating Galatasaray 2-1 and Levante 1-0, while a 3-1 loss to Lens was their only defeat. Villarreal scored seven goals and conceded seven across those five matches.

Levante's last five matches produced two wins, two defeats, and one draw. Their most recent result was a 0-0 draw at Osasuna in LaLiga on August 24, which followed a 3-0 defeat to Espanyol on the opening weekend. Prior to the competitive season, Levante lost 1-0 to Villarreal in a friendly and beat Albacete 2-1. Their other pre-season win came against Al Qadsiah, a 1-0 victory. Levante scored three goals and conceded three across the five matches.

Villarreal vs Levante: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came on August 5, 2026, when Villarreal beat Levante 1-0 in a pre-season friendly. Before that, the sides met in LaLiga on May 2, 2026, with Villarreal winning 5-1 at the Estadio de la Cerámica. Across the last five recorded head-to-head fixtures, Villarreal have won four times, with Levante claiming one victory — a 2-0 home win in LaLiga in April 2022. The two clubs have also met in LaLiga on February 18, 2026, when Villarreal won 1-0 away from home, and in a friendly in August 2022, which Villarreal won 3-1.