How to get Sunderland vs Tottenham Hotspur tickets: Premier League prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Sunderland host Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, November 29, 2026 at the Stadium of Light in Sunderland.

Their most recent league meetings during the 2025–26 Premier League season proved intensely competitive, highlighted by a tight 1-1 draw at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Building on that stalemate, Sunderland managed to edge out Spurs with a narrow 1-0 victory at the Stadium of Light in April 2026, courtesy of a decisive goal from Nordi Mukiele.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Sunderland vs Tottenham Hotspur, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Sunderland vs Tottenham Hotspur Premier League kick-off?

Sunderland vs Tottenham Hotspur kicks off at the Stadium of Light in Sunderland on Sunday, November 29, 2026.

Premier League - Game Week 12 29 Nov 2026 - 09:05 Stadium of Light

How to buy Sunderland vs Tottenham Hotspur Premier League tickets?

To purchase tickets for the upcoming Sunderland vs Tottenham Hotspur Premier League match, you can explore the following options:

1. Official Club Channels

Official Club Ticketing: Supporters can check directly through the official Sunderland AFC ticketing portal or the Tottenham Hotspur official ticketing hub for general sale, member allocations, and exchange options.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Premier League fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Sunderland vs Tottenham Hotspur Premier League tickets cost?

Here are the ticket price options for the upcoming Premier League match between Sunderland and Tottenham Hotspur:

1. Official Club Channels

Standard Category Admission: Typically range between £30 and £60 f.

Typically range between f. Hospitality and VIP Packages: Start from around £150 to £180+ per person.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list tickets based on market demand:

Standard Resale Listings: Starting from approximately £79 for upper-tier seating, with typical market prices averaging around £245 to £250 depending on overall demand.

Starting from approximately for upper-tier seating, with typical market prices averaging around depending on overall demand. VIP Resale Options: Generally start upwards of £183.

Sunderland vs Tottenham Hotspur Premier League: Everything you need to know

Sunderland vs Tottenham Hotspur Form

Sunderland have collected one win, two draws, and two defeats from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 0-0 Premier League draw at home to Leeds United, which followed a 1-1 Europa League draw with Lech Poznan. The Black Cats' only win in this run came away at Torreense in European competition, and they have scored four goals while conceding five across these five matches.

Tottenham have recorded two wins, one draw, and two defeats from their last five outings. Their most recent result was a 2-0 Premier League victory over Chelsea, with a 3-1 win against Coventry City also featuring in this run. Spurs have scored eight goals and conceded eight across these five matches, though consecutive league wins heading into this fixture represent a positive trend.

Sunderland vs Tottenham Hotspur: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The two clubs met most recently in the Premier League on April 12, 2026, when Sunderland claimed a 1-0 home victory at the Stadium of Light. Before that, the sides drew 1-1 at Tottenham in January 2026. Across the last five recorded Premier League meetings, Tottenham hold the historical advantage with two wins to Sunderland's two, and one draw.