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LaLiga
team-logoSevilla
Estadio R. Sanchez Pizjuan
team-logoReal Betis
Book Sevilla vs Real Betis Tickets
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How to get Sevilla vs Real Betis tickets: LaLiga prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

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Sevilla
Real Betis
LaLiga

Sevilla take on Real Betis in the LaLiga. Here’s how you can secure your tickets

Sevilla host Real Betis on Saturday, November 21, 2026 at the Estadio Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán in Seville.

In their most recent league encounter on March 1, 2026, the two sides played out an entertaining 2-2 draw at the Estadio Benito Villamarín. Prior to that high-scoring stalemate, Real Betis secured a commanding 2-0 away victory over Sevilla at the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán in November 2025.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Sevilla vs Real Betis, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

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When is Sevilla vs Real Betis LaLiga kick-off?

Sevilla vs Real Betis takes place at the Estadio Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán in Seville, on Saturday, November 21, 2026.

crest
LaLiga - Game Week 13
Estadio R. Sanchez Pizjuan

How to buy Sevilla vs Real Betis LaLiga tickets?

Here are the standard options available for purchasing tickets to the Sevilla vs Real Betis LaLiga derby:

1. Official Club Channels

  • Official Club Ticketing: The most direct and reliable way to buy authentic tickets is through the official ticketing portals of Sevilla FC (when playing at home at the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán) or Real Betis (for matches at the Benito Villamarín).

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

  • Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming LaLiga fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.
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How much do Sevilla vs Real Betis LaLiga tickets cost?

Here are the estimated ticket costs for the Sevilla vs Real Betis LaLiga fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

  • General Admission: Standard face-value tickets generally range from roughly €30 to €150.
  • Hospitality & VIP Packages: Typically range from €350 to €500+ per ticket.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list tickets based on market demand:

  • Upper Tier, Behind-The-Goal, or category 4: Start around €100 to €230.
  • Category 1, 2, or Longside Lower Tiers: Range from €250 to €450.
  • VIP / Premium Resale: Premium hospitality or exclusive central seats frequently average €400 to over €1,000, driven up by high local demand and limited availability.
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Sevilla vs Real Betis LaLiga: Everything you need to know

Sevilla vs Real Betis Form

Sevilla have recorded one win, one draw, and three losses across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 4-1 defeat to Real Madrid in LaLiga, and they also lost 1-3 to Barcelona earlier in the run. A 3-3 draw with Levante and a 1-0 away win at Deportivo de A Coruña represent their only positive results across those five fixtures. Sevilla scored six goals and conceded thirteen across that period.

Real Betis have won three, drawn one, and lost one of their last five competitive matches. Their most recent result was a 1-0 Champions League win over Feyenoord, following a 3-2 victory over FC Porto in Europe and a 5-2 league win against Osasuna. Their only defeat came against Barcelona, where they lost 2-5. Betis scored eleven goals and conceded nine across those five matches.

SEV

SEV - Form

LEV
D3-3
RMA
L4-1
OSA
W2-0
SHO
W0-3
GET
L3-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/10
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5
BET

BET - Form

POR
W3-2
BAR
L2-5
FEY
W1-0
CEL
D0-0
MAL
W2-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/8
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Sevilla vs Real Betis: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in March 2026, when Real Betis and Sevilla drew 2-2 in a LaLiga fixture at the Estadio Benito Villamarín. Before that, Sevilla lost 0-2 to Betis at the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán in November 2025. Across the last five head-to-head matches, Real Betis have won two, Sevilla have won one, and two matches have ended in draws.

Head to Head

SevillaDrawReal Betis
1
2
2
LaLiga
Real Betis badge
Real Betis
BET
2
Sevilla badge
Sevilla
SEV
2
FT
LaLiga
Sevilla badge
Sevilla
SEV
0
Real Betis badge
Real Betis
BET
2
FT
LaLiga
Real Betis badge
Real Betis
BET
2
Sevilla badge
Sevilla
SEV
1
FT
LaLiga
Sevilla badge
Sevilla
SEV
1
Real Betis badge
Real Betis
BET
0
FT
LaLiga
Real Betis badge
Real Betis
BET
1
Sevilla badge
Sevilla
SEV
1
FT
5Goals Scored7
Games over 2.5 goals2/5
Both teams scored3/5

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