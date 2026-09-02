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LaLiga
team-logoReal Madrid
Estadio Bernabeu
team-logoRayo Vallecano
Book Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano Tickets
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How to get Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano tickets: LaLiga prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

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Real Madrid take on Rayo Vallecano in the LaLiga. Here’s how you can secure your tickets

Real Madrid take on Rayo Vallecano on Sunday, September 13, 2026 at Estadio Bernabeu in Madrid.

Both teams are aiming to secure crucial early-season points in their 2026–27 La Liga campaign. In their most recent league meeting in February 2026, Real Madrid earned a hard-fought 2–1 victory against Rayo Vallecano.  

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

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When is Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano LaLiga kick-off?

Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano kicks off at the Estadio Bernabeu in Madrid, with the confirmed start time listed above.

crest
LaLiga - Game Week 5
Estadio Bernabeu

How to buy Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano LaLiga tickets?

Official match tickets for Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano at the Estadio Santiago Bernabéu can be secured following this step-by-step process:

1. Primary Official Channels

  • Official Website: Visit the official Real Madrid ticketing portal to book face-value tickets.

2. Ticket Resale & Alternative Options

  • Official Seat Release (Cessión de Asientos): If initial tickets sell out, continue checking the official website up until matchday. Season ticket holders who cannot attend release their seats back to the club for general resale continuously leading up to kickoff.
  • Secondary Marketplaces: Platforms such as LiveFootballTickets list secondary tickets.
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How much do Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano LaLiga tickets cost?

Ticket prices for Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano vary depending on the tier level and whether you buy directly from the club or via secondary resale platforms such as LiveFootballTickets.

Official Face-Value Prices (Direct via Real Madrid)

  • Category 4 / Upper Stands: ~€40–€70
  • Category 2 & 3 / Lateral & Mid Tiers: ~€75–€130
  • Category 1 / Lower Main Stands: ~€135–€205
  • VIP & Hospitality Packages: ~€295–€590+

Secondary Market / Ticket Aggregators

  • Starting / General Admission: ~€100–€120
  • Average Resale Seats: ~€145–€260
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Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano LaLiga: Everything you need to know

Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano Form

Real Madrid arrive with four wins from their last five matches across all competitions, drawing only once - a 2-2 result against Fiorentina in pre-season. Their most recent outing was a hard-fought 2-1 LaLiga win at Espanyol, secured by a 90th-minute goal. Prior to that, Madrid beat Schalke 04 3-0 and won away at Deportivo de A Coruna in pre-season friendlies. They have not lost in their last five outings.

Rayo Vallecano's recent form is less convincing. They have won one, drawn one, and lost three of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw with Deportivo Alaves in LaLiga on matchday one, preceded by a 2-1 defeat to Sevilla in their opening league fixture. A 3-0 loss to Ipswich Town in pre-season and a defeat to Feyenoord were further setbacks. Rayo's one win in that run came against Sporting Charleroi, a 3-2 friendly victory. Across the five games, they scored six goals and conceded eight.

RMA

RMA - Form

ESP
W1-2
RSO
W4-1
MAL
W4-0
BET
L1-0
INT
W2-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
12/4
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5
RAY

RAY - Form

IPS
L3-0
SEV
L2-1
ALA
D1-1
BAR
L5-2
SAN
W3-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/13
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs ended 2-1 to Real Madrid, played at the Bernabeu in LaLiga on February 1, 2026. Before that, the sides drew 0-0 when Rayo hosted Madrid in November 2025. Across the last five LaLiga encounters, Madrid hold three wins to Rayo's none, with two draws — including a 3-3 thriller at Rayo's ground in December 2024 and a 1-1 draw there in February 2024.

Head to Head

Real MadridDrawRayo Vallecano
2
3
0
LaLiga
Real Madrid badge
Real Madrid
RMA
2
Rayo Vallecano badge
Rayo Vallecano
RAY
1
FT
LaLiga
Rayo Vallecano badge
Rayo Vallecano
RAY
0
Real Madrid badge
Real Madrid
RMA
0
FT
LaLiga
Real Madrid badge
Real Madrid
RMA
2
Rayo Vallecano badge
Rayo Vallecano
RAY
1
FT
LaLiga
Rayo Vallecano badge
Rayo Vallecano
RAY
3
Real Madrid badge
Real Madrid
RMA
3
FT
LaLiga
Rayo Vallecano badge
Rayo Vallecano
RAY
1
Real Madrid badge
Real Madrid
RMA
1
FT
8Goals Scored6
Games over 2.5 goals3/5
Both teams scored4/5

Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano Standings

In the early LaLiga table, Real Madrid sit sixth while Rayo Vallecano are placed 14th after the opening round of fixtures.

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
BarcelonaBarcelonaBAR
7700317+2421
W
W
W
W
W
2
Atletico MadridAtletico MadridATM
7511167+916
W
W
W
L
W
3
Real BetisReal BetisBET
751197+216
D
W
W
W
L
4
Real MadridReal MadridRMA
7502188+1015
L
W
W
L
W
5
SevillaSevillaSEV
7412109+113
L
W
W
D
L
6
Deportivo AlavesDeportivo AlavesALA
7322116+511
D
L
L
W
W
7
Deportivo de A CorunaDeportivo de A CorunaCOR
7241108+210
D
L
D
W
W
8
Real SociedadReal SociedadRSO
7313913-410
W
L
W
D
W
9
VillarrealVillarrealVIL
72231312+18
W
W
L
L
L
10
Athletic BilbaoAthletic BilbaoATH
622276+18
D
D
W
W
L
11
GetafeGetafeGET
722347-38
W
L
D
D
L
12
Rayo VallecanoRayo VallecanoRAY
72231116-58
D
W
L
W
L
13
OsasunaOsasunaOSA
7223613-78
D
L
L
L
W
14
Celta VigoCelta VigoCEL
714286+27
W
D
D
D
L
15
EspanyolEspanyolESP
7214101007
L
L
W
D
L
16
Racing SantanderRacing SantanderSAN
72141121-107
L
L
W
L
W
17
LevanteLevanteLEV
6123812-45
L
L
D
W
D
18
ElcheElcheELC
71241117-65
W
L
D
L
L
19
ValenciaValenciaVAL
7115413-94
L
W
L
L
L
20
MalagaMalagaMAL
7034312-93
L
L
D
D
L
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