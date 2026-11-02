How to get Racing Santander vs Real Sociedad tickets: LaLiga prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Racing Santander host Real Sociedad on Sunday, November 22, 2026 at Estadio El Sardinero in Santander.

The two sides last faced off competitively in historical cup and league ties, alongside a tightly contested 1-1 draw during a pre-season club friendly. Historical head-to-head records across their last official encounters lean slightly in favor of Real Sociedad, who have claimed four wins compared to Racing's two.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Racing Santander vs Real Sociedad, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Racing Santander vs Real Sociedad LaLiga kick-off?

Racing Santander vs Real Sociedad kicks off at Estadio El Sardinero in Santander on Sunday, November 22, 2026.

LaLiga - Game Week 13 22 Nov 2026 - 10:15 Estadio El Sardinero

How to buy Racing Santander vs Real Sociedad LaLiga tickets?

Here are the primary options available for purchasing tickets for the Racing Santander vs Real Sociedad LaLiga fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

Official Club Ticketing: Purchase directly through the official club websites of either Racing Santander (for home sections at the Estadio El Sardinero) or Real Sociedad (for away allocation tickets, subject to availability for visiting supporters).

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming LaLiga fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Racing Santander vs Real Sociedad LaLiga tickets cost?

Here are the ticket price breakdowns for the Racing Santander vs Real Sociedad LaLiga fixture, categorized by official club channels and secondary marketplaces:

1. Official Club Channels

General Admission / Standard Seats: Typically range between €30 to €60 depending on the specific stand and tier at the Estadio El Sardinero.

Typically range between depending on the specific stand and tier at the Estadio El Sardinero. Premium / VIP Seating: Generally priced from €90 to €150+ for specialized hospitality sections and central main grandstand areas.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list tickets based on market demand:

Standard Resale / Upper Tier: Starting around €90 to €95 for higher-demand or baseline view seats.

Starting around for higher-demand or baseline view seats. Premium Resale / Longside Seats: Average anywhere from €500 to €650 depending on exact seat location, availability, and overall market demand for this fixture.

Racing Santander vs Real Sociedad LaLiga: Everything you need to know

Racing Santander vs Real Sociedad Form

Racing Santander have recorded one win, one draw, and three defeats from their last five LaLiga matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-0 loss to Osasuna, and their heaviest result in that run was a 7-2 defeat to Barcelona. Their only win came against Deportivo Alaves, who they beat 2-1. Racing scored seven goals and conceded sixteen across those five fixtures, a return that underlines the defensive issues Lopez must address.

Real Sociedad arrive in strong form, with three wins, one draw, and one defeat from their last five outings across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 5-2 win at Malaga in LaLiga, and they also recorded victories at Deportivo de A Coruna and Valencia. Their only defeat in that run was a 1-0 loss to Athletic Bilbao in a friendly. Sociedad scored twelve goals and conceded seven across those five matches.

Racing Santander vs Real Sociedad: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in a pre-season friendly on July 18, 2026, when the sides drew 1-1. Before that, Racing Santander beat Real Sociedad 1-0 in a friendly in July 2019. Across the last five recorded head-to-head fixtures, Real Sociedad hold the stronger record, with two wins to Racing's one and two draws, including a 3-0 LaLiga victory for Sociedad and a 3-1 Copa del Rey win.