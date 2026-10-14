How to get Nice vs Rennes tickets: Ligue 1 prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Nice host Rennes on Saturday, October 31, 2026 at the Allianz Riviera in Nice.

In their most recent league meeting back on March 8, 2026, Rennes secured a dominant 4-0 away victory at this exact venue, giving them a psychological edge in recent head-to-head encounters. Over their last five competitive head-to-head matches, Rennes holds a slight advantage with three victories compared to Nice's two wins.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Nice vs Rennes, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Nice vs Rennes Ligue 1 kick-off?

Nice vs Rennes kicks off on Saturday, October 31, 2026, at the Allianz Riviera in Nice.

Ligue 1 - Game Week 9 31 Oct 2026 - 12:15 Allianz Riviera

How to buy Nice vs Rennes Ligue 1 tickets?

Here are the primary options available for purchasing tickets to the upcoming Ligue 1 match between OGC Nice and Stade Rennais:

1. Official Club Channels

OGC Nice Official Ticket Office: Purchasing directly through the club's official website is the most secure and direct way to get face-value tickets if you are looking to sit in the home sections at the Allianz Riviera.

Stade Rennais Official Website: For away fans, Rennes occasionally allocates and sells away-section tickets through their own official ticketing portal.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as Ticombo . These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Ligue 1 fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Nice vs Rennes Ligue 1 tickets cost?

Ticket prices for OGC Nice vs Stade Rennais (Rennes) in Ligue 1 generally vary depending on the seating tier and where you purchase them:

1. Official Club Channels

Standard upper-tier or behind-the-goal seats typically start around 20 euros to 25 euros .

Central grandstand and category 1 seats generally range from 45 euros to 90 euros or more.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as Ticombolist tickets based on market demand:

Basic entry tickets typically start around 30 euros to 40 euros .

Premium view or high-demand seats scale significantly higher depending on availability.

Nice vs Rennes Ligue 1: Everything you need to know

Nice vs Rennes Form

Nice have recorded one win, two draws, and two defeats across their last five Ligue 1 matches. Their most recent result was a 2-1 win over Lille on September 20, which followed a 1-0 defeat to Auxerre. Earlier in the run, Nice lost 3-0 to Paris FC and drew 1-1 with Le Mans, with a 0-0 draw against Lorient completing the five-match sample.

Rennes have won three and drawn one of their last five matches across all competitions, with one defeat. Their most recent outing was a 4-0 loss to Lyon in Ligue 1 on September 19, but prior to that they beat Marseille 1-0 and Angers 2-1 in the league. A 0-0 draw with Sturm Graz in the Europa League and a 3-2 win over Le Mans round out a sequence that shows Rennes are capable of results against strong opposition.

Nice vs Rennes: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides took place on March 8, 2026, when Rennes won 4-0 at the Allianz Riviera in a Ligue 1 fixture. Across the last five head-to-head matches, Rennes hold three wins to Nice's two, with the sides sharing 16 goals across those encounters. Nice's only victory in the sequence came in a 3-2 home win in January 2025, while Rennes also won 2-0 at home in October 2025.