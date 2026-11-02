How to get Lens vs Marseille tickets: Ligue 1 prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Lens host Marseille on Sunday, November 8, 2026 at the Stade Bollaert-Delelis in Lens.

In their most recent league meeting on January 24, 2026, Marseille secured a 3-1 victory over Lens at the Stade Vélodrome. Prior to that fixture, Lens claimed a 2-1 victory when hosting Marseille at the Stade Bollaert-Delelis in October 2025.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Lens vs Marseille, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Lens vs Marseille Ligue 1 kick-off?

Lens vs Marseille takes place at the Stade Bollaert-Delelis in Lens, on Sunday, November 8, 2026.

Ligue 1 - Game Week 10 8 Nov 2026 - 14:45 Stade Bollaert-Delelis

How to buy Lens vs Marseille Ligue 1 tickets?

Here are the primary options available for purchasing tickets to the upcoming Ligue 1 match between RC Lens and Olympique de Marseille:

1. Official Club Channels

Official RC Lens Ticket Office: Since the match takes place at the Stade Bollaert-Delelis, the most direct and secure way to purchase face-value tickets is through the official RC Lens Billetterie website.

Since the match takes place at the Stade Bollaert-Delelis, the most direct and secure way to purchase face-value tickets is through the official RC Lens Billetterie website. Official Olympique de Marseille Channels: Away supporters looking to attend can check ticketing allocations through OM's official ticketing portal, which typically coordinates away-section access and travel packages for registered fan groups and members.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Ligue 1 fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Lens vs Marseille Ligue 1 tickets cost?

Here are the estimated price breakdowns for the upcoming Ligue 1 match between RC Lens and Olympique de Marseille:

1. Official Club Channels

General Admission / Standard Category: Face-value tickets directly from the club typically start around €40.00 to €85.00 , depending on the seating tier and tribune sections at the Stade Bollaert-Delelis.

Face-value tickets directly from the club typically start around , depending on the seating tier and tribune sections at the Stade Bollaert-Delelis. Concession / Special Categories: Reduced-rate options (such as tickets for supporters with disabilities or special member brackets) can start as low as €15.00 to €30.00.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list tickets based on market demand:

Standard Resale / Upper Tiers: Listings for high-demand fixtures like Marseille generally start around €90.00 to €110.00 for upper or general sections.

Listings for high-demand fixtures like Marseille generally start around for upper or general sections. Premium / Longside Seating: Prime seats or lower tier positions range between €130.00 and €170.00+ depending on live inventory and exact demand closer to matchday.

Lens vs Marseille Ligue 1: Everything you need to know

Lens vs Marseille Form

Lens have won one, drawn one, and lost three of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 2-1 defeat to Monaco in Ligue 1, and they also suffered losses to Lorient and Strasbourg in the league. Their sole win came in the Champions League, a 3-2 victory over Slavia Prague. Across the five matches, Lens have scored eight goals and conceded seven.

Marseille have lost all five of their most recent matches across Ligue 1 and the Europa League. Their latest result was a 1-2 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain, and they were also beaten 4-1 by Besiktas in Europe. Marseille have scored just six goals across those five games while conceding 10.

Lens vs Marseille: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between the two clubs came in Ligue 1 on January 24, 2026, when Marseille beat Lens 3-1 at home. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, the record is evenly split, with each side claiming two wins and one match going to Lens as the away side. Lens won 2-1 at home in October 2025, while Marseille's other victory in the run came in April 2024.