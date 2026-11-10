How to get Hull City vs Nottingham Forest tickets: Premier League prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Hull City host Nottingham Forest on Wednesday, Desember 2, 2026 at the MKM Stadium in Hull.

Their most recent competitive meetings prior to the Premier League took place in the EFL Championship during the 2021-22 season, culminating in a competitive 1-1 draw at the MKM Stadium in May 2022. Across their previous five encounters on record in league competition, results have been evenly split, with both Hull City and Nottingham Forest claiming two wins apiece alongside one draw.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Hull City vs Nottingham Forest, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Hull City vs Nottingham Forest Premier League kick-off?

Hull City vs Nottingham Forest kicks off at the MKM Stadium in Hull, on Wednesday, Desember 2, 2026.

Premier League - Game Week 13 2 Dec 2026 - 14:30 The MKM Stadium

How to buy Hull City vs Nottingham Forest Premier League tickets?

To purchase tickets for the upcoming Hull City vs Nottingham Forest Premier League match, you can explore the following options:

1. Official Club Channels

Official Club Ticketing: The most reliable and secure way to buy tickets at face value is directly through the official club ticketing portals. For home fixtures, check the Hull City official ticketing site, and for matches at the City Ground, visit the Nottingham Forest official ticket platform.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Premier League fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Hull City vs Nottingham Forest Premier League tickets cost?

Here are the ticket price details for the upcoming Hull City vs Nottingham Forest Premier League fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

Face Value Range: Typically range from £24 to £45 .

Typically range from . Matchday Tier Rates: Generally start around £30, with concessions available for juniors and seniors starting from £8 to £16.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list tickets based on market demand:

Starting Resale Prices: Generally start around £107 to £153 for upper or shortside tiers due to high demand.

Generally start around for upper or shortside tiers due to high demand. Average Market Prices: Reaching upwards of £533 or higher for premium positions.

Hull City vs Nottingham Forest Premier League: Everything you need to know

Hull City vs Nottingham Forest Form

Hull City have won none of their last five Premier League matches, recording one win, three draws and one loss across that run. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-1 draw with Brentford, while they also drew 2-2 with Everton and 2-2 with Chelsea during this stretch. The Tigers have scored six goals and conceded seven across those five matches, suggesting a side capable of contributing to open games but unable to close them out.

Nottingham Forest have taken just one win from their last five Premier League fixtures, with that victory coming away at Aston Villa, where they won 2-1. Since then, Forest have drawn 1-1 at Ipswich Town most recently, but losses to Arsenal, Crystal Palace and Coventry City reflect a run of deeply inconsistent form. Across five matches, they have scored five goals and conceded six.

Hull City vs Nottingham Forest: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in May 2022 in the Championship, when the sides drew 1-1 at the MKM Stadium. Across the five previous head-to-head fixtures on record, all played in the Championship, Nottingham Forest hold the stronger record with two wins to Hull City's two, and one draw. Forest have scored eight goals in those five matches compared to Hull's five.