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LaLiga
team-logoElche
Estadio Martinez Valero
team-logoCelta Vigo
Book Elche vs Celta Vigo Tickets
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How to get Elche vs Celta Vigo tickets: LaLiga prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Tickets
Elche
Celta Vigo
LaLiga

Elche take on Celta Vigo in the LaLiga. Here’s how you can secure your tickets

Elche take on Celta Vigo on Sunday, October 11, 2026 at Estadio Martinez Valero in Elche.

Matches between these two sides are historically tight, defensive affairs, averaging around 2.1 goals per game in LaLiga action. In their most recent encounter on May 3, 2026, Celta Vigo earned a convincing 3–1 victory at the Estadio de Balaídos, courtesy of goals from Hugo Álvarez, Iago Aspas, and Borja Iglesias.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Elche vs Celta Vigo, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

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When is Elche vs Celta Vigo LaLiga kick-off?

Elche vs Celta Vigo kicks off at Estadio Martinez Valero in Elche, on Sunday, October 11, 2026.

crest
LaLiga - Game Week 8
Estadio Martinez Valero

How to buy Elche vs Celta Vigo LaLiga tickets?

To purchase tickets for the upcoming Elche vs Celta Vigo match at the Estadio Manuel Martínez Valero, follow these main steps:

  1. Official Elche CF Ticketing Website
    Visit the official Elche CF portal to buy direct primary tickets. Match tickets usually go on general sale 1 to 2 weeks prior to the fixture date once exact LaLiga schedules are finalized.
  2. Stadium Box Office (Taquillas)
    If tickets do not sell out online, you can purchase them directly in person at the Estadio Manuel Martínez Valero box office in Elche in the days leading up to matchday or on the day of the game.
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How much do Elche vs Celta Vigo LaLiga tickets cost?

For the upcoming LaLiga fixture between Elche CF and RC Celta de Vigo at the Estadio Manuel Martínez Valero, ticket prices vary depending on the purchasing channel and seating tier:

1. Official Primary Club Tickets

When purchasing directly through the official Elche CF box office or primary ticketing channels, standard matchday prices typically follow these brackets:

  • Behind the Goals / Upper Stands (Fondo Norte / Fondo Sur): €15 – €30
  • Side Stands / Preferred Seating (Preferencia): €30 – €50
  • Main Stand / VIP Seating (Tribuna Central): €50 – €80+
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Elche vs Celta Vigo LaLiga: Everything you need to know

Elche vs Celta Vigo Form

Elche have won none of their last five matches, recording three defeats and two draws. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-3 loss to Real Sociedad, and they also fell 3-2 to Racing Santander. The heaviest result in that run was a 0-5 defeat to Barcelona. Across five matches, Elche have scored eight goals and conceded fourteen.

Celta Vigo have not won in their last five either, taking two draws and suffering three defeats. Their most recent match ended 1-1 against Getafe, and they also drew 0-0 with Real Sociedad. Celta lost 0-2 to Athletic Bilbao in that stretch. They have scored two goals and conceded five across their last five outings.

ELC

ELC - Form

SAN
L3-2
RSO
L2-3
ATH
D1-1
RMA
L2-3
ESP
W1-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/11
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
5/5
CEL

CEL - Form

RSO
D0-0
GET
D1-1
MAL
D1-1
OMO
L1-0
SAN
W5-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/3
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Elche vs Celta Vigo: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in May 2026, when Celta Vigo won 3-1 at home. Before that, Elche won 2-1 at Estadio Martinez Valero in September 2025. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Celta hold the edge with three wins to Elche's one, with one match ending level.

Head to Head

ElcheDrawCelta Vigo
1
0
4
LaLiga
Celta Vigo badge
Celta Vigo
CEL
3
Elche badge
Elche
ELC
1
FT
LaLiga
Elche badge
Elche
ELC
2
Celta Vigo badge
Celta Vigo
CEL
1
FT
LaLiga
Celta Vigo badge
Celta Vigo
CEL
1
Elche badge
Elche
ELC
0
FT
LaLiga
Elche badge
Elche
ELC
0
Celta Vigo badge
Celta Vigo
CEL
1
FT
LaLiga
Celta Vigo badge
Celta Vigo
CEL
1
Elche badge
Elche
ELC
0
FT
3Goals Scored7
Games over 2.5 goals2/5
Both teams scored2/5
#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
BarcelonaBarcelonaBAR
7700317+2421
W
W
W
W
W
2
Atletico MadridAtletico MadridATM
7511167+916
W
W
W
L
W
3
Real BetisReal BetisBET
751197+216
D
W
W
W
L
4
Real MadridReal MadridRMA
7502188+1015
L
W
W
L
W
5
SevillaSevillaSEV
7412109+113
L
W
W
D
L
6
Deportivo AlavesDeportivo AlavesALA
7322116+511
D
L
L
W
W
7
Deportivo de A CorunaDeportivo de A CorunaCOR
7241108+210
D
L
D
W
W
8
Real SociedadReal SociedadRSO
7313913-410
W
L
W
D
W
9
VillarrealVillarrealVIL
72231312+18
W
W
L
L
L
10
Athletic BilbaoAthletic BilbaoATH
622276+18
D
D
W
W
L
11
GetafeGetafeGET
722347-38
W
L
D
D
L
12
Rayo VallecanoRayo VallecanoRAY
72231116-58
D
W
L
W
L
13
OsasunaOsasunaOSA
7223613-78
D
L
L
L
W
14
Celta VigoCelta VigoCEL
714286+27
W
D
D
D
L
15
EspanyolEspanyolESP
7214101007
L
L
W
D
L
16
Racing SantanderRacing SantanderSAN
72141121-107
L
L
W
L
W
17
LevanteLevanteLEV
6123812-45
L
L
D
W
D
18
ElcheElcheELC
71241117-65
W
L
D
L
L
19
ValenciaValenciaVAL
7115413-94
L
W
L
L
L
20
MalagaMalagaMAL
7034312-93
L
L
D
D
L
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