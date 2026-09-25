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Saudi Pro League
team-logoAl-Taawoun
Al-Taawoun Club Stadium
team-logoAl Qadsiah
Book Al-Taawoun vs Al Qadsiah Tickets
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How to get Al-Taawoun vs Al Qadsiah tickets: Saudi Pro League prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Tickets
Al-Taawoun
Al Qadsiah
Saudi Pro League

Al-Taawoun take on Al Qadsiah in the Saudi Pro League. Here’s how you can secure your tickets

Al-Taawoun take on Al Qadsiah on Tuesday, October 20, 2026 at the Al-Taawoun Club Stadium in Buraydah.

Al-Taawoun aims to leverage their home advantage to bounce back from recent inconsistent performances. On the other hand, a well-funded Al Qadsiah side will look to build on their strong momentum following recent squad additions.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Al-Taawoun vs Al Qadsiah, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

Book Al-Taawoun vs Al Qadsiah TicketsBuy Now

When is Al-Taawoun vs Al Qadsiah Saudi Pro League kick-off?

Al-Taawoun vs Al Qadsiah takes place at the Al-Taawoun Club Stadium in Buraydah, on Tuesday, October 20, 2026.

crest
Saudi Pro League - Game Week 10
Al-Taawoun Club Stadium

How to buy Al-Taawoun vs Al Qadsiah Saudi Pro League tickets?

To buy tickets for the Al-Taawoun vs Al Qadsiah Saudi Pro League match, follow these steps:

  • Official Platform (WeBook): Visit the official WeBook app or website, search for the Al-Taawoun vs Al Qadsiah fixture, select your preferred stadium seating section, and complete the purchase via card or digital payment.
  • Secondary Marketplaces (GrintaHub): If official seats sell out, check secondary ticket platforms such as GrintaHub where fans list spare tickets, select your category, and complete checkout.
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How much do Al-Taawoun vs Al Qadsiah Saudi Pro League tickets cost?

Secure your seats to witness Al-Taawoun clash with Al Qadsiah at the Al-Taawoun Club Stadium in Buraydah on Tuesday, October 20, 2026. Whether you're looking for budget-friendly standard general admission or premium main stand seating, options are available across both primary and secondary ticket platforms.

Official Primary Market Prices

  • Category 3 / Behind Goal:SAR 30 – SAR 50
  • Category 2 / Corners & Upper Sidelines:SAR 60 – SAR 90
  • Category 1 / Lower Main Stand:SAR 100 – SAR 150
  • VIP & Premium Hospitality:SAR 250 – SAR 500+

Secondary Market Prices

On secondary ticket platforms such as GrintaHub, ticket prices for Al-Taawoun vs Al Qadsiah depending on demand and seating location:

  • Category 3 / Behind Goal:SAR 30 – SAR 80
  • Category 2 / Corners & Stand Sections:SAR 90 – SAR 200
  • Category 1 / Lower Main Stand:SAR 250 – SAR 450
  • VIP & Premium Hospitality:SAR 500 – SAR 1,500+
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Al-Taawoun vs Al Qadsiah Saudi Pro League: Everything you need to know

Al-Taawoun vs Al Qadsiah Form

Al-Taawoun have recorded no wins in their last five Saudi Pro League matches, with a record of zero wins, two draws, and three losses. Their most recent fixture ended in a 6-0 defeat to Al Hilal, and they also lost 1-0 to Al Hazem in that run. The two draws came against Al Fateh (0-0) and Al-Fayha (0-0), while a 2-1 loss to Al Nassr rounds out a difficult sequence.

Al Qadsiah have been in strong form, winning four of their last five matches across all competitions with one draw. Their most recent result was a 2-1 victory over Al-Wasl in the AFC Champions League Elite. They also beat Al Ahli 3-2 and Al-Faisaly 3-1 in the Saudi Pro League, drawing 3-3 with Al-Ettifaq in between. Across those five games, Qadsiah have scored 13 goals and conceded eight.

ALT

ALT - Form

ALN
L2-1
ALF
D0-0
ALH
L1-0
HIL
L0-6
ALN
D1-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
2/10
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5
ALQ

ALQ - Form

AFS
W3-1
DIR
W0-2
AHL
W3-2
ALI
D3-3
ALW
W2-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
13/7
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Al-Taawoun vs Al Qadsiah: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides ended 1-1, with Al Qadsiah hosting Al-Taawoun in the Saudi Pro League in February 2026. In the four previous encounters, Al Qadsiah have been the dominant side, winning three times against Al-Taawoun's one victory. That includes a 3-0 win for Qadsiah in both a King Cup tie and a league fixture in January 2025.

Head to Head

Al-TaawounDrawAl Qadsiah
2
1
2
Saudi Pro League
Al Qadsiah badge
Al Qadsiah
ALQ
1
Al-Taawoun badge
Al-Taawoun
ALT
1
FT
Saudi Pro League
Al-Taawoun badge
Al-Taawoun
ALT
2
Al Qadsiah badge
Al Qadsiah
ALQ
0
FT
Saudi Pro League
Al-Taawoun badge
Al-Taawoun
ALT
0
Al Qadsiah badge
Al Qadsiah
ALQ
1
FT
Saudi Pro League
Al Qadsiah badge
Al Qadsiah
ALQ
0
Al-Taawoun badge
Al-Taawoun
ALT
3
FT
King Cup
Al-Taawoun badge
Al-Taawoun
ALT
0
Al Qadsiah badge
Al Qadsiah
ALQ
3
FT
6Goals Scored5
Games over 2.5 goals2/5
Both teams scored1/5
#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Al HilalAl HilalHIL
7601235+1818
W
L
W
W
W
2
Al IttihadAl IttihadITT
7520126+617
W
W
W
D
W
3
Al Nassr FCAl Nassr FCALN
7511167+916
D
W
L
W
W
4
Al QadsiahAl QadsiahALQ
7511168+816
D
W
W
W
W
5
Neom SCNeom SCNEO
7502136+715
W
W
W
L
L
6
Al AhliAl AhliAHL
74031610+612
W
L
W
L
L
7
Al KholoodAl KholoodALK
73311210+212
L
W
D
W
D
8
Al DiriyahAl DiriyahDIR
732275+211
D
W
L
W
D
9
Al-EttifaqAl-EttifaqALI
73221111011
D
D
W
L
L
10
Al HazemAl HazemALH
722379-28
L
W
D
D
L
11
Al RiyadhAl RiyadhALR
7223816-88
W
D
L
W
D
12
Al-FayhaAl-FayhaALF
7133711-46
D
L
D
W
D
13
Al KhaleejAl KhaleejALK
7052310-75
D
D
L
L
D
14
Al ShababAl ShababALS
7043611-54
D
L
L
D
D
15
Al Fateh FCAl Fateh FCALF
7034411-73
L
L
D
D
D
16
Al-FaisalyAl-FaisalyAFS
7034513-83
L
D
D
L
D
17
Al-TaawounAl-TaawounALT
7034312-93
L
L
D
L
D
18
AbhaAbhaABH
7025513-82
D
L
L
L
D
AFC Champions League
Relegation

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