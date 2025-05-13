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Caitlin Casey

10 of the best things to do in Munich as a football fan

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From Bayern Munich and Allianz Arena, to the best beer gardens and city tours

Accommodation
munich landscape

Where to stay

  • Choose from hotels, apartments, hostels, and other accommodations available in the city of Munich
  • Marienplatz and Old Town are central locations to scout out
  • Whilst neighbourhoods like Schwabing and Geising have bars, restaurants and cafes to explore
From€64
Activities
munich activities

What to do

  • From the Olympiapark to the Allianz Arena, there is a whole mass of sights to see in the German city
  • Go on tours and be guided through hotspots like the Old Town and Schloss Nymphenburg
  • Head to the Viktualienmarkt for fresh brews and local produce, open Monday to Saturday
From€27
Tickets
Allianz Arena Munich Stadium

UCL Final 2025 tickets

  • Secure last-minute tickets to the UEFA Champions League Final
  • Teams: PSG vs Inter Milan
  • Date: Saturday 31st May, 2025
  • Kick Off: 21:00 CET
  • Location: Allianz Arena, Munich

*Official UEFA Champions League Final ticket prices start from €90. Available tickets on resale sites may be higher.

From€90
Accommodation
munich landscape

Where to stay

  • Choose from hotels, apartments, hostels, and other accommodations available in the city of Munich
  • Marienplatz and Old Town are central locations to scout out
  • Whilst neighbourhoods like Schwabing and Geising have bars, restaurants and cafes to explore
From€64
Activities
munich activities

What to do

  • From the Olympiapark to the Allianz Arena, there is a whole mass of sights to see in the German city
  • Go on tours and be guided through hotspots like the Old Town and Schloss Nymphenburg
  • Head to the Viktualienmarkt for fresh brews and local produce, open Monday to Saturday
From€27
Tickets
Allianz Arena Munich Stadium

UCL Final 2025 tickets

  • Secure last-minute tickets to the UEFA Champions League Final
  • Teams: PSG vs Inter Milan
  • Date: Saturday 31st May, 2025
  • Kick Off: 21:00 CET
  • Location: Allianz Arena, Munich

*Official UEFA Champions League Final ticket prices start from €90. Available tickets on resale sites may be higher.

From€90
Accommodation
munich landscape

Where to stay

  • Choose from hotels, apartments, hostels, and other accommodations available in the city of Munich
  • Marienplatz and Old Town are central locations to scout out
  • Whilst neighbourhoods like Schwabing and Geising have bars, restaurants and cafes to explore
From€64

So you’ve booked your tickets to Munich and you want to make the most of your time in the German city. If you’re a football fan, you’re in luck. From matches and stadiums to finding the best sports bars in the city, there are endless activities for football fans to do in the home of German frontrunners Bayern Munich.

Adding to the excitement of hosting the 2025 Champions League Final, Munich's thriving sports scene makes it a tempting destination for any fan. Head to one of the many beer gardens or sports bars to be in the buzz - or, even better, grab tickets to a Bayern Munich game at the legendary Allianz Arena.

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So, whether you’re looking at the best things to do whilst you soak up the energy of the Champions League final or just want to visit as a weekend getaway filled with sports culture and history, our guide to Munich for football fans has you covered.

Where to stay in Munich as a football fan?

First things first, you’re going to want to have your accommodation sorted out to make the most of your visit to the German city. Check out the interactive map below to see the best apartments, hotels, and where to stay in Munich.

The Allianz Arena is only around 20 to 30 minutes' travel outside of the city centre, so if you’re planning to head to a match there, choose a neighbourhood in the middle like Schwabing. Altstadt and Hauptbahnhof are extremely convenient if you want to stay in the centre around Marienplatz, whilst Maxvorstadt might be better if you’re looking for a trendy, buzzing area.

What to do in Munich as a football fan?

Allianz Arena view Getty Images

Book a Allianz Arena tour in Munich

As the home of Germany's record-holding football team, FC Bayern Munich, a visit to the Allianz Arena is a must. Take a guided tour to discover why this stadium is celebrated as a striking modern architectural achievement, where you'll gain exclusive access to the Bayern Munich changing rooms, walk through the players' tunnel, and experience breathtaking pitch-side views.

Visit the FC Bayern Museum

Now, if you’re a big fan of Bayern Munich, you may want to find yourself peering at the FC Bayern Museum, showcasing the most legendary moments of the football club’s history. Go through a journey of their trophies, interactive exhibits and the impressive technology of the stadium.

Seek out the Olympiapark Munich

Built for the 1972 Olympics, the vibrant Olympiapark is a hotspot for culture, sightseeing and panoramic views of Munich. With a host of events all throughout the year - including a range of football matches - you can climb up on the roof, be guided through the architecture or join one of the many tours in the Olympiapark.

Watch football at an official Fan Zone

For upcoming massive tournament matches like the Euros and the World Cup, keep an eye on official announcements to join the collective excitement with fellow fans across the city. Beyond its tours and matches, the Olympiapark frequently hosts Munich Fan Zones with big screens by the Olympic Lake, or head to the city centre at Marienplatz for another Fan Zone right in the heart of the action Munich.

Tour the Olympiastadion

The iconic stadium inside the Olympiapark is the pinnacle of sports culture having hosted major finals, including the UEFA Women’s Championship League Final back in 2012 and European Cup Finals three times. Join a tour around the Olympiastadion to immerse yourself in this historic landmark or buy tickets to a match to watch a game unfold in real time.

Go shopping at FC Bayern fan shops

For the ultimate Munich football memento, look no further than the city's numerous Bayern Munich fan stores. Indulge yourself at one of the many Bayern Munich shops around the city, whether looking to stock up on your football shirt collection or just eyeing up a new piece of kit.

Hop on a Munich city tour

Now, if you’re someone who likes to have it all organised in one go, you may want to consider a Munich city tour like the Big Bus tours where you can hop-on and hop-off at your heart's content. With Munich being a hotspot for tourists, there are loads of tours you might want to take a look at, with a variety of walking tours and specialist guides offered on sites like Tripadvisor, GetYourGuide and Viator.

Go to watch TSV 1860 Munich at Grünwalder Stadion

Whilst Munich is known for its iconic Allianz Arena, Munich's football scene has another gem waiting to be discovered. Just a short trip south of the city center lies Grünwalder Stadion, the home of TSV 1860 Munich in the 3. Liga. It's a chance to experience a different side of Munich football, up close and personal.

Kick back at a sports bar in Munich

After a day exploring Munich, what better way for a football fan to unwind than in a lively sports bar? Catch live sport and big events on the main screens while sampling German beers on tap at the Treffpunkt Sportsbar, or drink up at one of the international choices like Ned Kelly’s and Killian's Irish Pub.

Watch live football in the beer gardens

In the warmer months, Munich's beer gardens offer the perfect blend: a relaxed outdoor setting often buzzing with live sports. For a bit of history in the city, head to Augustiner Keller, the oldest beer garen in the city, or Hofbräukeller for live music and traditional dishes.

Secure tickets to the UEFA Champions League final 2025 in Munich

Of course, there may be no better visit to Munich than to see the UEFA Champions League Final. With the energy of the final on the horizon, you could be there in person to see the match unfold.

Tickets through the official ticket portals are officially sold out to the event, but you can grab last-minute second-hand tickets through online ticket sellers. Look to leading retailers like StubHub to get your seat at the final.

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Frequently asked questions

Germany’s most successful football club, FC Bayern Munich, play in the Bundesliga at Allianz Arena, whilst their second team play in the Regionalliga and the women’s team play in the Frauen-Bundesliga.

Whilst many flock to Munich to see a glimpse of Bayern Munich, there are other football teams that you may want to check out on a trip to the city. TSV 1860 Munich play at the Grünwalder Stadion and tickets are often available to grab.

To get right into the action, you’ll want to be inside the stadium to really cheer on your team. For Bayern Munich home games, go to the Allianz Arena, or look to 1860 Munich games at Grünwalder Stadion.

When major football tournaments roll around, be sure to check for official Munich Fan Zones. The Olympiapark and Marienplatz often transform into vibrant hubs where you can soak up the electric atmosphere alongside fans watching the big games on large screens.

In Munich, there are a huge number of pubs, beer gardens and venues that will show games on big screens and TVs regularly. You might want to search up sports bars like The Keg Bar, Ned Kelly’s or Stadion an der Schleißheimer Straße to catch a glimpse of games whilst they’re live, depending on when you take your trip to Munich.

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