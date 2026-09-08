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Where can I buy La Liga tickets from?

Multiple ticketing options are in place for La Liga games, from individual match passes to season tickets and additional hospitality packages.

To purchase La Liga tickets, the most reliable method is to go to the official club websites, where you will then need to navigate to the 'Tickets' section.

Tickets are often released a few weeks before each match, and you may need to create an account and provide personal information. You can also purchase tickets at physical ticket offices, which are often located at or near the clubs' stadiums. Some clubs also have points of sale located at various spots around the cities where they are based.

If tickets are sold out on official channels or you are looking to secure seats in advance of official release or snap up last-minute tickets, you may wish to consider secondary retailers such as StubHub.

When's the next El Clásico?

The first Clásico of the 2026/27 season is confirmed for Matchday 10 in October, with the reverse fixture following at the Bernabéu in May.

The Madrid Derby also has two confirmed dates this season: Atletico Madrid host Real Madrid at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano on September 20 (Matchday 7), before the return fixture at the Bernabeu on April 4, 2027 (Matchday 30).

Fixture Date & Time (local time) Tickets Madrid Derby: Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid September 20, 2026 (18:00) Tickets El Clásico: Barcelona vs Real Madrid October 25, 2026 (TBC) Tickets Madrid Derby: Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid April 4, 2027 (TBC) Tickets El Clásico: Real Madrid vs Barcelona May 9, 2027 (TBC) Tickets

How much are La Liga tickets?

The cost of La Liga tickets varies widely.

Most clubs offer tiered pricing based on age groups, including adult, junior and senior categories, but these brackets differ from club to club.

In addition to those factors, seat location within the stadium significantly affects the ticket price, with premium views often commanding the highest cost. Some clubs also classify fixtures by category, with marquee matchups against big-name opponents, such as the Madrid derby (Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid) and El Clasico (Barcelona vs Real Madrid), falling into the highest tier, with prices rising accordingly.

What to expect from the La Liga season?

Barcelona head into 2026/27 as back-to-back champions after Hansi Flick's side beat Real Madrid 2-0 in last season's title-deciding El Clasico, sealing their 29th league crown with three matches to spare. It marked their second successive title since Flick took charge in 2024, adding to a Copa del Rey and Spanish Super Cup won along the way.

Real Madrid, by contrast, endured a season to forget. Xabi Alonso was replaced by Alvaro Arbeloa midway through the campaign amid reported squad unrest, and Los Blancos finished second without a single trophy to show for their efforts, a rare and painful outcome for a club of their stature. In response, president Florentino Perez turned to Jose Mourinho, returning to the Bernabeu for a second spell 13 years after his first, as the club looks to get back to winning ways.

One man whose stock has never been higher is Kylian Mbappe. The Real Madrid forward was La Liga's top scorer in both of his first two seasons in Spain, and he arrives into 2026/27 fresh off becoming only the second player in World Cup history to win the Golden Boot twice, top-scoring at the 2026 tournament in North America with 10 goals as France finished fourth. With a settled squad and a manager in Mourinho, who has never gone a season without silverware at any of his major clubs, Real Madrid will be desperate for Mbappe's World Cup form to translate into a genuine title challenge domestically.